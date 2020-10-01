Gaming Innovation Group enters North Macedonia and renews Dunder deal

Oslo-listed gaming platform provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has finalised an agreement with North Macedonian leisure group KAK DOO, as well as agreeing a new deal with operator Dunder.

Following an initial heads of terms agreement in July, GiG will provide its platform, front-end development and managed media services to launch KAK’s iGaming platform in the newly regulated North Macedonian market.

KAK, which owns the LeGrand Casino Skopje and LeGrand Casino Bitola venues, is expected to go live with its iGaming site by Q1 2021.

GiG has also signed a new agreement with Dunder, replacing the existing white-label agreement with a new software-as-a-service agreement (SaaS).

Dunder was launched as a new brand on GiG’s platform back in 2016. The new agreement is on a fixed fee basis and has a minimum term of two years, commencing in November.

“The new Dunder agreement is part of GiG's strategy to move successful clients away from the white label model and over to SaaS agreements,” said the B2B supplier. “The shift to SaaS reduces operational complexity and overheads for GiG, and the reduced risks strengthens overall sustainability.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 3.27 per cent lower at NOK7.69 per share in Oslo Thursday morning.