Gaming Intelligence
Scientific Games to deliver NetEnt and Big Time Gaming content in US

1st October 2020 9:53 am GMT
Scientific Games has struck a deal that makes its OpenGaming platform the primary route into the US market for online casino supplier NetEnt Group, as well as a deal to serve as Big Time Gaming’s exclusive distributor in the US and Canada.

NetEnt and Red Tiger content is now available to SG Digital’s OpenGaming partners in the regulated market of New Jersey, with further launches in Michigan and Pennsylvania to follow. The companies are also exploring further opportunities to collaborate across regulated markets.

NetEnt chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth said: “Scientific Games is the market-leading platform in the US. The SG partnership is a landmark moment for NetEnt in the US market.”

The US has become NetEnt’s largest market and already accounts for 10 per cent of the group’s gross gaming revenue (GGR). According to its H1 report, New Jersey GGR was up 148 per cent year-on-year and Pennsylvania GGR was up 100 per cent on the last quarter.

The addition of NetEnt’s slots portfolio, including blockbuster titles like Divine Fortune, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest, strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform and signals a significant milestone in its ambition to build one of the world’s largest iGaming aggregation platforms.

SG Digital senior vice president of Casino Dylan Slaney commented: “Our vision for OpenGaming has always been an aggregation platform at scale with features that work across multiple studios in every regulated market.”

Scientific Games has also agreed a deal with leading slots supplier Big Time Gaming to serve as BTG's exclusive route into the US market, building on the long standing relationship between the two companies in Europe.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed marginally lower at $34.91 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Casino NetEnt OpenGaming Red Tiger Scientific Games Slots United States
