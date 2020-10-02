GI Games Integrations: NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Leander and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Salsa Technology, Leander Games, BetGames.TV, 1X2 Network, Tom Horn Gaming and Evoplay Entertainment.

NetEnt / Svenska Spel Sport & Casino

NetEnt’s live casino games are now available to Svenska Spel customers following a technical integration with the operator, including games such as Blitz Blackjack, Auto Roulette Studio and Perfect Blackjack.

The partnership with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino also includes marketing tools with tailored campaigns for both player acquisition and retention.

“We are proud that all the hard work we have put into our offering is showing in the products,” said NetEnt Live director Andres Rengifo. “Launching with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino is a major step in the growth of our live casino business and I’m sure that their players will enjoy our games.”

Svenska Spel Sport & Casino vice president of casino Jonas Nygren said: “We are very happy to have NetEnt Live on-board and look forward to be offering their games to our players. We believe NetEnt´s existing and upcoming games have value to offer our players.”

Oryx Gaming / Microgaming

Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming has signed a distribution deal to offer its content on Microgaming’s aggregation platform.

Oryx’s RGS platform content will be made available to Microgaming customers, including Gamomat titles such as Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book.

“Microgaming is one of the leading names in the industry and its aggregation platform features the best content on the market,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We are delighted to now add our proprietary and exclusive games to its existing offering and to reach new audiences.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas said: “Microgaming is delighted to partner with Oryx Gaming, who offer an extensive collection of engaging games from innovative and creative studios, such as German online premium game developer Gamomat. The addition of exciting titles from Oryx further diversifies our content offering for customers worldwide.”

Salsa Technology / Leander Games

Salsa Technology and Leander Games have agreed a new content exchange partnership.

The deal will see Leander gain access to Salsa Technology’s library of video bingo games including Candy Bingo, Super Zodiac Bingo and Farm Bingo.

In return, Leander’s portfolio of games will be integrated onto Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP), including Ave Caesar, Kraken Conquest, Ali Baba and Ways of the Labyrinth.

“Leander’s games studio has built a wonderful reputation and we’re delighted to further diversify our GAP with these titles,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Our proprietary games will help Leander build on its success as our cross-selling strategy continues to bear fruit.”

Leander Games CEO Steven Matsell said: “We are delighted to sign the partnership with Salsa. Salsa are uniquely placed in LatAm and this deal allows Salsa’s Operators to access Leander’s range of internationally recognised slots and in return for Leander’s to access Salsa’s unique portfolio of games, including the increasingly internationally popular video bingos.”

BetGames.TV / QTech

BetGames.TV has entered into a deal to add its live dealer content to QTech’s game aggregator platform, including titles such as Wheel of Fortune and Baccarat.

“QTech is a well-respected aggregator with an impressive client base, and we’re looking forward to leveraging its platform to put our live dealer content in front of a much wider audience,” said BetGames.TV chief commercial officer Richard Hogg. “We strive to work with the best operators and partners around, and QTech certainly fits the bill, having proven its credentials as a great judge of online casino content to both established and emerging markets.”

QTech chief commercial officer Ulf Norder added: “We’re delighted to have partnered with BetGames.TV. It continues to push out vibrant, varied and visually stunning games which raise the global bar for live dealer content.

“This integration marks a welcome addition to QTech Games’ premium platform which is leading the way across Asia and various emerging markets, some of which are new to BetGames.TV, and we can’t wait to see how these additions perform in them.”

1X2 Network / Dazzletag Entertainment

1X2 Network-owned studios 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio have launched their slots with Dazzletag Entertainment brands Bingocams, Casushi and Fruit Kings.

The integration initially includes games such as Megaways Jack and 1 Million Megaways BC, the first Megaways title to offer more than one million ways to win, with two Branded Megaways slots to follow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dazzletag to the 1X2 Network family and for players at its much-loved casino and bingo brands to be able to access our games for the very first time,” said 1X2 Network head of account management Rory Kimber. “The initial integration will include our massively successful Megaways titles, including two Branded Megaways games, which is a great way to make an instant impact with the player base. This will then be followed by a rapid roll-out of our full portfolio of slots and table games.”

Dazzletag Entertainment casino manager Jordan Rosamond said: “1X2 Network is responsible for some of the hottest Megaways slots right now and in particular Branded Megaways which has proved to be something of a phenomenon among operators and players.

“We are excited to be able to add this combination of top titles and Branded games to our curated offering. Our players trust that we will deliver the most engaging content to them, and in 1x2 Network we have a partner who will help us to continue to meet those expectations.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Videoslots

Tom Horn Gaming has launched its games with operator Videoslots in the UK and Sweden, including titles such as 243 Crystal Fruits, Joker Reelz and Spinball.

“Videoslots is one of the leading online casino brands and we’re delighted to see our games portfolio included in their casino offering,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “In accordance with our long-term development strategy, this is a crucial step, and we’re expecting to grow strong with Videoslosts in many markets going forward.”

Videoslots head of casino William Ahlberg said: “We always strive to make sure our players have access to a diverse collection of high-quality video slots. The partnership with Tom Horn will definitely help us achieve our growth objectives and our players can look forward to some rich and immersive gaming experience that is always guaranteed by the Tom Horn games.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Hub88

Evoplay Entertainment has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of content with Hub88’s aggregator platform, including recent releases Raccoon Tales and Forest Dreams.

“We are delighted to launch with Hub88, an exciting platform provider with a strong commercial footprint in an impressive number of territories,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “The latest in a string of major deals, this new partnership helps us to continue entertaining an ever-expanding fanbase by providing innovative content unrivalled in the igaming sector.”

Hub88.io director Vladimir Negine added: “Evoplay Entertainment is a provider that consistently pushes the envelope of games development and its quality slots never cease to break the mould.

“We are thrilled to have integrated with the pioneering studio and feel confident this will be the start of a highly productive partnership as we both seek to enhance our influence in markets worldwide.”