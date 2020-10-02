GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Habanero, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes new releases from Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Habanero, OneTouch, Spearhead Studios, Yggdrasil, iSoftBet and ESA Gaming, as well as upcoming games from Big Time Gaming and Inspired.

Greentube’s Rising Tiger – Shēng qǐ de Lǎohǔ

The latest addition to Greentube’s Home of Games portfolio is Asian-themed slot, Rising Tiger – Shēng qǐ de Lǎohǔ.

The 5-reel slot transports players to the heart of the mystic East, with a multitude of engaging features that increase enjoyment and winning chances, including a Jackpot Feature, Bonus Spins and Free Games.

Unique to the game is the Feature Choice, which allows players to decide between Bonus Spins or Free Games. The Bonus Spins feature awards six Bonus Spins with exciting opportunities to increase winnings and land the Grand Jackpot by collecting gold Ingots. The Free Games feature awards ten Free Games and the chance to trigger the Grand Jackpot at random.

Pragmatic Play’s Wild Walker

Pragmatic Play has launched Wild Walker, a new zombie-themed slot set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies roam the streets.

A Wild Walker, which stretches the full height of one reel, is guaranteed on every spin, while players with three bonus symbols trigger the Free Spins round. During the Bonus Round, three extra reels are uncovered, while a Wild Walker remains locked on one reel throughout its duration. As players gather more bonus symbols, more reels are unlocked and more Wild Walkers hit the reels.

“Wild Walker is a thrilling addition to our slot portfolio as Halloween beckons,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With huge win potential, stacked Wilds and a lucrative Bonus Round, Wild Walker is a haunting new addition where players will battle zombies for huge wins.”

Habanero’s Happy Ape

Habanero is taking players into the jungle with its latest 5x3 slot release Happy Ape.

“We’ve gone bananas with new features in the tropical title, Happy Ape,” said Habanero head of corporate communications Toni Karapetrov. “With a colourful treasure chest containing modifiers and multipliers, players can swing from win to win while enjoying the game’s stunning graphics and pitch-perfect sounds.

“We are confident that the slot will prove highly effective for operator partners looking to on-board new customers as our acclaimed offering continues to attract an ever-growing legion of players from across the globe.”

OneTouch’s Wild Wild West 2120

OneTouch has teamed up with games studio Big Wave Gaming to launch Wild Wild West 2120, a 5x3 slot that transports players to a futuristic Wild West in pursuit of a prized bounty.

“We’re delighted to saddle up with our valued partners at Big Wave Gaming to create Wild Wild West 2120, an enthralling new game with a fantastically inviting theme,” said OneTouch head of marketing Ollie Castleman. “The company has enjoyed impressive success in the social games space, so we have no doubt that this new title will perform strongly.”

Big Wave Gaming managing director Ivan Rungkat added: “OneTouch’s cutting-edge portfolio of mobile games is packed full of quality and innovation, so it’s fantastic to team up with the company for the epic Western adventure that is Wild Wild West 2120.

“We’ve experienced huge success in the social casino market and beyond, and expect this collaboration to be the first of many.”

Spearhead Studios’ Wilds of Wall Street II

Spearhead Studios has expanded its slot portfolio with the release Wilds of Wall Street II, a game which takes players to 1980s New York as newbie stock market traders aiming to make it big.

“Wilds of Wall Street was one of our top performers when it was released back in January 2020,” said Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti. “Players loved the core expanding reel mechanics and the overall theme, and we felt that a sequel would be a great addition to our growing gaming portfolio.

“In Wilds of Wall Street II, we switched to a 'ways pays', rather than pay lines, mechanics as it was a better fit with the core expanding reels gameplay feature. In addition, we wanted to make the free spins features much more accessible, exciting, and volatile, hence we came with the idea of adding more and more wilds to the reels as the free spins progress, leading to an ever-higher potential for big wins.”

Yggdrasil’s Victoria Wild

Yggdrasil has launched Victoria Wild, a new slot developed in partnership with YG Masters studio TrueLab and the first to use its Game Adaptation Tools & Interface (GATI) technology.

Victoria Wild is an adventure-themed 3x5 slot game with intrepid title character Victoria searching for hidden treasures in multiple locations across the unforgiving desert.

“We are very proud to introduce the first game developed via our proprietary GATI technology and couldn’t be happier with the result,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “Victoria Wild is a feature-packed thriller with catchy art and multiple bonuses up for grabs. There is never a boring moment for players in this game.”

TrueLab chief business development officer Vasily Polynov said: “This is our first game released as a YG Masters partner after joining earlier this year and we are excited to now be able to show it to operators and players.

“It has been fantastic to utilise all the elements of our YG Masters partnership. With Yggdrasil’s expertise and the GATI technology allowing our games to remain compliant throughout the development process, it has been a smooth, streamlined process which means we can focus on creating the best games possible and ensuring swift speed-to-market.”

iSoftBet’s Greta Goes Wild

iSoftBet has released a new seasonal slot game, Greta Goes Wild, to coincide with Oktoberfest, which would have been coming to an end this week but was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Greta Goes Wild takes players to one of the most exciting events of the year in Oktoberfest, in a fun-filled environment full of singing, laughter and potential huge wins,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “With an action-packed bonus round, complete with sticky wild multipliers, the win potential is huge and we can’t wait to see how the title is received by our players all over the globe.”

ESA Gaming’s Goal Mine

ESA Gaming has released a new instant win game Goal Mine, a fast-paced football themed title inspired by the classic Minesweeper game.

“The upcoming launch of Goal Mine is something we are very excited about as we reconcile players with an immersive football theme and instantly recognisable gameplay which will appeal to sports mad bettors,” said ESA Gaming CEO Zorica Smallwood.

“Our EasySwipe portfolio is something we are very proud of, providing a unique revenue opportunity for our partners without disrupting their main product range, and we will continue to expand our offering for the foreseeable future.”

Big Time Gaming’s Chocolates

Big Time Gaming will launch its latest slot game Chocolates exclusively with Microgaming for a two-week period from 12 October.

In the game, legendary chocolatier José Cavadoré is giving away golden tickets that offer a path to riches. Regular wilds and Golden Ticket wilds substitute for every symbol except scatters and boxes. A win is multiplied by six for each Golden Ticket Wild that substitutes within it.

“Chocolates is one of my favorite games yet and it’s got all the hallmarks of a hit,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “We work hard to make each release more engaging and exciting than the last, and fans will love this vibrant new offering.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas said: “Big Time Gaming’s slots are always fresh, innovative and popular with players, and we are delighted to collaborate with Nik and his team on this exclusive launch.

“Chocolates is another great game from a company that keeps on delivering, and we look forward to treating our customers and their players with exclusive early access to this exciting, feature-rich title.”

Inspired Entertainment’s Jin Chan Cash and Halloween Cash Pots

Inspired Entertainment will be launching two new slot games on 12 October with the release of Jin Chan Cash and Halloween Cash Pots.

Jin Chan Cash is a 5-reel, 3-row, 10-win line slot game based on the popular, mythical Chinese Feng Shui charm known as the Money Frog, which is believed to attract and protect wealth, while Halloween Cash Pots gives players the chance to turn their ghostly wins into big cash prizes through its Cash Collector Bonus.

“We’re delighted to expand our growing international portfolio of highly engaging online and mobile slot games with the launch of Jin Chan Cash and Halloween Cash Pots,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne. “With the possibility of big cash prizes and plenty of free spins, these games will no doubt continue our great run of top-quality game launches.”