Betsson becomes first operator to join Yggdrasil’s slot development program

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has expanded its long-standing partnership with Yggdrasil to include membership of the growing YG Masters program.

Marking the first time an existing operating partner has joined the program, Betsson will be able to access, create and distribute gaming content using Yggdrasil’s GATI technology.

“We’re thrilled to extend our relationship with Betsson and add them to the YG Masters’ program as the first directly integrated operating partner,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy.

“This is a landmark for the initiative and shows just how much a brand like Betsson believes in our unique model, as well as underlining the impact YG Masters is having on iGaming developers and tier one brands such as Betsson - empowering their content creation and development through our GATI technology and accelerating their growth via our global distribution network.”

Betsson gaming product director Ciara Nic Liam said: “We have had an excellent relationship with Yggdrasil for many years and are very pleased to have extended our agreement to include YG Masters.

“We have seen the program grow to become a real industry game-changer and it makes perfect sense for us to be involved and take advantage of the huge growth opportunities the program offers, at the same time as we can realize desired business synergy values from expanding the network reach of our innovative and player first developed in house built games.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.44 per cent higher at SEK68.40 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.