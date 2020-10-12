Blueprint Gaming set for new Deal or No Deal Megaways slot launch

Blueprint Gaming has extended its agreement with Banijay Brands to launch a new Deal or No Deal branded slot later this month.

Deal or No Deal Megaways: The Golden Box will be released on 29 October, becoming the latest addition to Blueprint’s catalogue of games inspired by the hit TV game show.

“We’re really excited to unveil Deal or No Deal Megaways: The Golden Box, which promises to be another quality addition to our catalogue of games inspired by Banijay’s globally-recognised TV show,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “It’s fantastic that the team at Banijay Brands has entrusted us to deliver the iconic brand to the slots market.

“These Deal or No Deal games are hugely popular with our players in the UK and continue to attract the interest of new customers.”

Banijay Brands head of business development Lex Scott added: “Blueprint has done a tremendous job in elevating the Deal or No Deal brand to new audiences. We are confident this latest addition to the franchise will be a hit, given how successful recent games have performed.

“The company has consistently produced high-quality Deal or No Deal games and its latest creation is set to be another superb release.”

France’s Banijay Group completed its $2.2bn acquisition of Endemol Shine Group in July of this year. Endemol Shine was previously co-owned by The Walt Disney Company and funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.