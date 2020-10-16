This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Wynn adds Evolution live casino to US iGaming offering

16th October 2020 9:14 am GMT
Red Tiger

Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has been selected to provide live games to Wynn Sports Interactive in the US market.

The partnership with Wynn kicks off in New Jersey, where Evolution will provide a wide selection of games streamed live from its Atlantic City studio, with additional states to follow.

Included in the initial rollout are Evolution’s live Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Baccarat, Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em games, as well as the Dream Catcher money wheel game show.

“Wynn is a brand synonymous with casino. Our clear goal is to ensure that our players have access to the world’s very best online live dealer and RNG table games,” said Robert Amerine, VP corporate development at Wynn Resorts. “Working with Evolution we are confident we are delivering the best possible quality and choice to our players.”

Evolution Malta chief executive Johan Nordstrom added: “We are honoured to be working alongside Wynn Sports Interactive in a move that further extends our reach in the US. The power of the Wynn brand with exceptional content is a potent combination. At the same time, we are very excited by the strong two-way cross-sell opportunity that exists between the sportsbook and Live Casino worlds.”

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NSQ:WYNN) closed 1.39 per cent higher at $72.70 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.10 per cent higher at SEK746.20 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

