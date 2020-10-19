Relax Gaming expands UK presence with Gamesys launch

Casino aggregator and games developer Relax Gaming has bolstered its UK presence through a deal with leading operator Gamesys Group.

Relax’s portfolio of slots have gone live across the operator’s online casino and bingo brands, which include Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Monopoly Casino and Heart Bingo.

The integration with Gamesys follows Relax's recent licence approval in Gibraltar, and includes popular games such as Money Train 2, Temple Tumble and Snake Arena.

“With Gamesys’ impressive brand portfolio and reach, this partnership significantly raises our profile among players in the UK and further reinforces our footprint in Europe’s largest market,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “Our platform offers a high level of quality and variety to suit different player preferences, meeting Gamesys’ requirements for gaming content that appeals to a diverse range of customer profiles.”

Gamesys marketing director Simon Mizzi said: “Relax Gaming has quickly made a name for itself in the UK market as a result of its popular proprietary slots, strong selection of aggregated games, and straight forward business partnerships.

“Partnering with Relax will add to the diversity of content available with titles that are proven to perform well in the UK.”

Shares in Gamesys Group plc. (LSE:GYS) were trading 0.31 per cent higher at 1,300.00 pence per share in London Monday morning, just off their 52-week high of 1,314.00 pence per share on Friday October 16.