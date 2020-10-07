Relax Gaming secures licence approval in Gibraltar

Casino aggregator and games developer Relax Gaming has secured a B2B supplier licence in Gibraltar.

Relax said that the licence will unlock further growth opportunities in key markets including the UK, where the company has lined up a series of major partnerships to launch before the end of this year.

“Securing approval from the Gibraltar Licensing Authority is a key pillar in our growth strategy and we are delighted that all our products and services have been fully certified by the regulator, providing us with new avenues to extend our reach and add significant value to our third-party suppliers,” said Relax Gaming CEO Tommi Maijala.

“The licence will allow us to push ahead at full speed in our core focus markets and progress deals with the industry’s biggest names. With the landmark partnerships that are already in the pipeline, this next growth phase promises to rapidly expand our market reach.”

The Gibraltar licence is the fourth regulatory certification granted to Relax, which also holds licences from the Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission and the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN).