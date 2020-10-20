This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Big Time Gaming seals exclusive distribution deal with Scientific Games

20th October 2020 9:39 am GMT
Nik Robinson Big Time Gaming
NetEnt

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has entered into an exclusive content distribution deal with Megaways developer Big Time Gaming (BTG).

Scientific Games will become the sole distributor of all new BTG content in the United States and Canada through its OpenGaming platform, while operator partners in the UK and Europe will gain exclusive early-market access to new BTG games. 

“Scientific Games are an important partner to us, and we had no hesitation in securing a significant deal that builds on the technology, distribution and product capabilities across their ecosystem,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “With the reach and position of OpenGaming more players than ever will enjoy spinning the reels of our innovative games.”

Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming at SG Digital, commented: “Big Time Gaming’s content needs no introduction and securing this exclusive distribution deal will significantly strengthen our OpenGaming offering. Their games are some of the most sought after in the iGaming community.

“We have a very clear vision to build the world’s most powerful aggregation platform with leading customers and game developers in every major regulated market. This new and improved partnership is testament to our teams who have developed all of the proprietary technology that powers OpenGaming. We’re excited to begin the next chapter of our partnership with Nik and the team at Big Time Gaming.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 4.06 per cent lower at $34.06 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Canada Casino Megaways Scientific Games Slots United Kingdom United States
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Scientific Games secures US iGaming extension with BetMGM

Michigan Lottery extends software agreement with Scientific Games

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Lithuania Lottery eyes continued growth with Scientific Games

Gaming Realms stakes it all on Slingo

IGT and Scientific Games withdraw from Brazil lottery concession

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Scientific Games to deliver NetEnt and Big Time Gaming content in US

Scientific Games named as Hard Rock’s sports betting and iGaming partner

Betsson chooses Scientific Games to power US sports trading

Scientific Games secures Flutter Entertainment sports betting extension

Scientific Games brings in Tim Throsby to strengthen board of directors

Michigan set to adopt final rules for online gaming and sports betting

Big Time Gaming set to debut new Megaquads mechanic

Scientific Games continues Turkey rollout with instant game launch

Skywind
Greentube
EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic