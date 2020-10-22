This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Aspire Global’s Pariplay secures third supply deal in Switzerland

22nd October 2020 7:29 am GMT
NetEnt

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has signed a deal to launch its content in Switzerland with leading operator Swiss Casinos.

Swisscasinos.ch becomes the third licensed operator in Switzerland to offer Pariplay’s games via the supplier’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“Watching the enthusiasm generated by Pariplay’s renowned casino content across a range of markets, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with them moving forward,” said Patrick Mastai, director of online casino at Swisscasinos.ch. “Our main objective is to provide our Swiss players with pure entertainment at the highest level, and we believe Pariplay’s portfolio of games can help us achieve just that.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon added: “Partnering with a brand as prominent as Swiss Casinos is exciting and a huge opportunity for Pariplay to become the leading content provider in the Swiss market. It is inspiring to see the success of Pariplay’s execution of its growth strategy and the attractiveness of its powerful casino offering.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.86 per cent lower at SEK34.40 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Aspire Global Casino Pariplay Swiss Casinos Switzerland
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Booongo, Caleta Gaming and more

Pariplay expands in Portugal with Solverde Group deal

Aspire Global completes acquisition of BtoBet

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Aspire Global’s Btobet to power Betfair sportsbook in Colombia

Codere partners Pariplay in Spain and Latin America

BtoBet expands in Nigeria with Luckybet partnership

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

BtoBet expands into fantasy sports with Scout Gaming

Aspire Global expands into sports betting with BtoBet acquisition

Aspire Global names Antoine Bonello as chief operating officer

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

Aspire Global’s Pariplay expands in Romania with 888casino

Aspire Global increases stake in mr.play operator Marketplay

Aspire Global shares climb on record second quarter performance

EveryMatrix
Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic