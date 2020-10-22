Aspire Global’s Pariplay secures third supply deal in Switzerland

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has signed a deal to launch its content in Switzerland with leading operator Swiss Casinos.

Swisscasinos.ch becomes the third licensed operator in Switzerland to offer Pariplay’s games via the supplier’s Fusion aggregation platform.

“Watching the enthusiasm generated by Pariplay’s renowned casino content across a range of markets, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with them moving forward,” said Patrick Mastai, director of online casino at Swisscasinos.ch. “Our main objective is to provide our Swiss players with pure entertainment at the highest level, and we believe Pariplay’s portfolio of games can help us achieve just that.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon added: “Partnering with a brand as prominent as Swiss Casinos is exciting and a huge opportunity for Pariplay to become the leading content provider in the Swiss market. It is inspiring to see the success of Pariplay’s execution of its growth strategy and the attractiveness of its powerful casino offering.”

