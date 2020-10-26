Gaming Innovation Group signs platform deal with Bet Seven Online

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group has agreed a long-term deal to provide its platform, frontend development and managed services to gaming operator Bet Seven Online.

The partnership will run for an initial three-year term and will enable the newly established operator to launch its first online casino brand SuperSeven in the first half of 2021.

“Bet Seven Online Ltd has a team of proven, industry veterans driving its business, whose concepts and attention to detail around customer experience and player safety compliment GiG’s own values,” said GiG chief executive Richard Brown. “I am delighted that they have chosen our platform, frontend technology and managed services for their new casino brand. We are looking forward to a long term and successful relationship with our new partner.”

Christopher de Lima, chief executive of Bet Seven Online, commented: “I am so very pleased with the process in working with GiG who are clearly the best platform for our requirements. Recruiting Tim Parker as Chief Operations Officer has been pivotal with our aim in developing the right culture with initially a small team who are all highly regarded in the online industry.”

De Lima led the international business development efforts of Crown London Aspinalls between 2001 and 2017, and has since served as managing director of Global Market Force, which provides services to hotel and casino operators.

Tim Parker joined the operator in July, having previously served as chief marketing officer at Gaming Innovation Group.

“We had a very specific product aim and end user experience in mind when we started to search the market for a platform. It became clear very early on that GiG could provide not only the platform, but the tools and service set that we would need to build a truly unique offering that will be new, exciting and stand out from an increasingly crowded marketplace,” Parker said. “I am really looking forward to launching SuperSeven on the GiG platform and working closely with them to achieve a market leading position.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) were trading 3.51 per cent lower at NOK7.43 per share in Oslo Monday morning.