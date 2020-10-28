888casino expands offering with new Red Rake Gaming deal

Slot developer Red Rake Gaming has entered into a new partnership to provide its portfolio of games to leading operator 888casino.

The integration will see Red Rake titles such as Million 7 and The Asp of Cleopatra made available to 888casino players, as well as new releases Solomon: The King and Super12Stars.

“We are thrilled that such an esteemed operator, 888, has selected Red Rake Gaming to further strengthen its offering for its players,” said Nick Barr, managing director of Red Rake Malta. “The partnership is testament to our delivery of feature rich titles that resonate with players all over the globe and we look forward to being able to furnish 888Casino players with what we have to offer.”

888 senior vice president and head of B2C, Guy Cohen, commented: “We are very excited by the opportunity for a strong partnership with Red Rake Gaming. At 888, we are focused on offering our customers a wide portfolio of engaging and entertaining content.

“The addition of Red Rake’s premium games portfolio to our casino platform further strengthens our diverse range of titles - enabling our players to enjoy the 888casino experience their way.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.56 per cent lower at 264.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.