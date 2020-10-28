This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Solitics
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

888casino expands offering with new Red Rake Gaming deal

28th October 2020 8:44 am GMT
Red Rake Gaming
NetEnt

Slot developer Red Rake Gaming has entered into a new partnership to provide its portfolio of games to leading operator 888casino.

The integration will see Red Rake titles such as Million 7 and The Asp of Cleopatra made available to 888casino players, as well as new releases Solomon: The King and Super12Stars.

“We are thrilled that such an esteemed operator, 888, has selected Red Rake Gaming to further strengthen its offering for its players,” said Nick Barr, managing director of Red Rake Malta. “The partnership is testament to our delivery of feature rich titles that resonate with players all over the globe and we look forward to being able to furnish 888Casino players with what we have to offer.”

888 senior vice president and head of B2C, Guy Cohen, commented: “We are very excited by the opportunity for a strong partnership with Red Rake Gaming. At 888, we are focused on offering our customers a wide portfolio of engaging and entertaining content.

“The addition of Red Rake’s premium games portfolio to our casino platform further strengthens our diverse range of titles - enabling our players to enjoy the 888casino experience their way.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.56 per cent lower at 264.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Future Anthem
Related Tags
888 Holdings 888casino Casino Red Rake Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Delaware doubles iGaming revenue in September

Relax Gaming boards the Money Train

GI Games Integrations: NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Leander and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, GameArt and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

Delaware iGaming market maintains positive momentum into August

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Raketech posts Q2 revenue growth despite Nordic decline

Delaware iGaming growth continues into July

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Round Up: Playtech, Scientific Games, Stakelogic and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

Delaware iGaming market continues growth into June

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Pragmatic Play
EveryMatrix
Future Anthem
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
Solitics
Stakelogic