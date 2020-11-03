888 upgrades online poker platform

London-listed operator 888 Holdings has upgraded its 888poker platform after two years of development.

The new poker platform is already available on mobile devices and will be rolled out for desktop in the coming weeks.

The new platform is a result of months of testing and feedback from players and is designed with an emphasis on exciting game play and ease of use, while being tailored to 888’s growing global community of recreational players.

The new 888poker platform allows players to seamlessly swipe between tables and play up to four games simultaneously, and also provides a selection of 888’s market-leading online casino games. Additional features include gift drops, which give players the chance to win big prizes at unexpected moments, as well as exclusive games and formats such as SNAP poker and BLAST Jackpot Sit & Go.

“Product development and innovation is a key differentiator to 888 and is at the core of everything we do,” said 888 senior vice president and head of product technologies Gili Brandshtein. “Our new poker platform was carefully developed to combine our product innovation with our customer-centric focus to respond directly to what our customers require.

“Through this new and intuitive poker product, we created an enhanced and unique user experience that will establish ourselves as one of the leaders in the global poker market.”

888poker’s popularity has soared during lockdowns and Covid-related mobility restrictions, with a 103 per cent increase in new poker players during the first six months of the year, of which more than 60 per cent were smart phone users.

“888 prides itself on developing the best, most enjoyable online gaming products for its global community of customers to enjoy in a safe environment,” said 888 SVP and head of B2C Guy Cohen. “With our new poker platform, we have listened to our customers and been able to bring the real-life table experience online and into our players’ hands on their mobiles.

“The product is a step change in entertainment, and our brand’s new slogan, Made to Play, emphasises that our player’s enjoyment is our number one priority. Poker is a pastime, a passion and a community for our players; we have built a platform that puts them at the heart.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.92 per cent higher at 262.39 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.