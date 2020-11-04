This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Evolution expands into South Africa with Peermont live casino deal

4th November 2020 10:43 am GMT
Stockholm-listed live dealer specialist Evolution has expanded its presence in South Africa through a new partnership with leading casino operator Peermont Hotels, Gaming and Resorts.

Evolution Services South Africa, the joint project set up by Evolution and its subsidiary Ezugi, will provide a range of live dealer games to Peermont’s newly launched DraftKings-powered PalaceBet.co.za sportsbook.

The integration includes First Person fixed-odds games, classic games and game show-themed titles such as Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal Live and Dream Catcher.

“Peermont has always been an industry leader and we pride ourselves on partnering with world-class operators like Evolution,” said Peermont CEO Nigel Atherton. “Their suite of games are a welcome addition to PalaceBet and will provide a great experience for our bettors.”

Evolution Services CEO Dean Finder said: “We are delighted to be working with Peermont and we are sure that our wide range of unique live dealer fixed-odds solutions are the perfect addition to PalaceBet.co.za’s offering.

“We are also looking forward to growing our partnership together with the exciting opportunities around OTT Roulette and studio opportunities with Peermont in their land-based venues.”

PalaceBet general manager Iain Gutteridge added: “We are very excited at the long-term prospects of this joint partnership. Peermont is the first land-based casino to enter the sports betting market in South Africa. The prospect of Peermont attracting some of their VIP and loyalty clients to the PalaceBets sportsbook, is a very exciting prospect for both of us.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 3.06 per cent at SEK681.20 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

