FanDuel expands US live casino offering with Evolution

Stockholm-listed Evolution has agreed a new partnership to provide its live casino products to Flutter Entertainment-owned operator FanDuel Group.

The agreement enables FanDuel to expand its existing online casino offering in the United States with live dealer content from Evolution, initially streamed from the supplier’s Pennsylvania studio.

The deal also allows for FanDuel to complement its existing live casino line-up in New Jersey with Evolution’s games, expanding on its existing offering from Ezugi, which became a part of Evolution last year.

“We’re really excited to offer our loyal customers more live casino games,” said FanDuel Group general manager of casino Jesse Chemtob. “We see live casino as a key driver for continued online casino market growth in the US and FanDuel will now have access to Evolution’s entire live casino portfolio.”

Evolution chief commercial officer Johan Nordstrom said: “Late last year we signed a landmark deal with Flutter Entertainment brands Paddy Power and Betfair. Now we are delighted to be working with another Flutter brand, FanDuel, in the fast-growing US market.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.33 per cent higher at SEK676.40 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading up 0.72 per cent at 13,235.00 pence per share in London.