Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming gains rights to Big Time Gaming’s Megaclusters mechanic

10th November 2020 10:06 am GMT
Relax Gaming
NetEnt

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has secured the exclusive intellectual property rights to Big Time Gaming’s (BTG) Megaclusters slot mechanic for the next 12 months.

Relax is the first supplier to secure the rights to Megaclusters, which offers an additional twist to the cluster pay concept and has proved widely popular with players since making its debut in BTG’s Star Cluster game.

The deal enables Relax’s in-house studios and Silver Bullet partners to apply Megaclusters to their proprietary titles.

“BTG is a longstanding and trusted partner of Relax Gaming and it’s fantastic to see our relationship continue to grow with this deal, equipping our slot developers with an exciting new concept to play with,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Megaclusters is another great innovation from the makers of Megaways and we’re proud to be chosen as the first partner to gain the rights to apply this original mechanic to our own games and offer as an option to our Silver Bullet studios.”

The agreement expands the existing partnership between BTG and Relax, which includes IP rights to Megaways and content distribution in Europe.

“Having already exceeded our expectations in terms of popularity with players, Megaclusters has the potential to become another successful franchise and we’re excited to see it develop,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

“Time and again Relax has demonstrated extraordinary speed-to-market and reliability, so we know that Megaclusters will be expertly applied in the hands of their talented studios.”

