Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt adds Megaways mechanic to relaunched Twin Spin game

12th November 2020 9:04 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino games developer NetEnt has combined one of its most successful slots with Big Time Gaming’s Megaways mechanic in its latest release.

Twin Spin Megaways is a 6-reel title that sees the return of the classic Twin Reel feature, complemented by NetEnt’s Avalanche mechanic and Megaways, on licence from Big Time Gaming.

With old-Vegas aesthetics, including retro-style graphics and smooth jazz sounds, the feature combination adds an extra twist to the game experience as the number of symbols on the reels is randomly chosen on each spin, reaching up to 117649 Megaways. 

In Free Spins, players can enjoy the same features of the original game, with x2 and x3 Wild Multipliers boosting payout potential.

“Twin Spin is a signature title in our portfolio which continues to attract players years after release, so with the addition of the Megaways and Avalanche features, we expect this title will be one of our biggest releases of the year,” said NetEnt chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth.

“The look and feel of the original have been replicated perfectly to match the excitement of the enhanced gameplay, making Twin Spin Megaways a headline game that will no doubt draw in the crowds for our operator partners.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET_B) were trading at SEK84.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.

