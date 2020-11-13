GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes Pragmatic Play, Lightning Box, Skywind Group, High 5 Games, Kiron, Blueprint Gaming, 1X2 Network, Booongo and Tom Horn Gaming, among others.

Pragmatic Play / BGO

Pragmatic Play has taken its full slot portfolio live with operator BGO, including latest release Pirate Gold Deluxe, as well as its popular John Hunter series of games and Wolf Gold.

“BGO has an exciting reputation as a rapidly-growing operator and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Our content portfolio continues to grow at an impressive rate with five new slots added a month, all appealing to variety of demographics and player tastes, and this deal allows us to reach a wider audience than ever before.”

BGO product director Andy Dymock said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot portfolio gives a wide array of content and we’re excited to offer it to our customers.

“With players tastes continually changing, Pragmatic Play’s portfolio brings forward such an impressive choice of titles, and allied with its Enhance toolkit, we can now deliver even more engaging casino experiences to our users.”

Lightning Box / Scientific Games

Lightning Box has launched its games in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market for the first time following an integration with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform.

Two of Lightning Box’s slot games have initially launched, Lightning Horseman and Respin Rhino, with further releases to be rolled out over the coming months.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity in Pennsylvania and are looking forward to seeing the results,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “It bodes well for us as a studio that our content continues to cross the bridge between land-based and online in the states.

“With our games integrated onto the OpenGaming ecosystem, we’re in a good position to penetrate new markets and expand our player base even further.”

Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, said: “It’s fantastic to see Lightning Box make its debut in Pennsylvania. We’re delighted to have played an important role in supporting their efforts to expand across the U.S.

“Their games have performed strongly in New Jersey, and we also expect them to produce great results in the Keystone State. This latest launch showcases exactly how OpenGaming helps partners to build their presence within regulated markets worldwide.”

Skywind Group / Slotegrator

Skywind Group has agreed a deal to integrate its games with Prague-based content aggregation platform Slotegrator, including titles such as Super Elephant, Super Lion and Rain Balls.

“We are happy with our new partnership with Slotegrator and we are sure it will be very fruitful,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz.

Slotegrator head of sales Vadim Potapenko said: “We at Slotegrator are also excited about the new partnership. We see the opportunities it will definitely bring us and our clients, and we are looking forward to adding Skywind to our partner network.”

High 5 Games / GAN

High 5 Games has entered into a deal to launch its content on GAN’s US-facing GameSTACK platform, including more than 150 titles such as Double Da Vinci Diamonds, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Secrets of the Forest.

“As we look to make an impact in more markets across the United States, we’re thrilled to add GAN to our arsenal of distribution channels,” said High 5 Games CEO Anthony Singer. “Players in New Jersey have experienced the joy of our real-money casino games for years - since 2008 on the casino floor and since 2013 online.

“The GameSTACK platform immediately puts our content on more devices, and as additional states bring regulated casino gaming online, we now have an incredible opportunity to entertain even more players all over the map.”

GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman commented: “As we look to strategically grow our RMG content offerings and complement GAN’s industry-leading technology platform, we believe partnerships with well-respected content providers like High 5 Games will help us expand our market share and build sustainable momentum.

“Launching and integrating new content on the GAN platform further differentiates our platform and brings a full-service internet gaming experience to our virtual casino operating partners and consequently to their customers. We are excited about this new partnership with High 5 Games, and look forward to expanding our collaboration and to winning greater collective market share for both companies in the future.”

Kiron / ATG

Virtual games specialist Kiron has secured a deal to provide its online virtual sports games to leading Swedish betting and gaming operator ATG, including its recently launched Goal football and ice-hockey titles.

“Winning the competitive tender to be ATG’s virtual games supplier is a fantastic achievement for Kiron and our partner in the region and builds on the momentum we’ve gained in recent months as demand for our portfolio has rocketed,” said Kiron co-CEO Steven Spartinos.

“With a vast selection of quality, high-entertainment games that are tailored to meet the local market demands in Scandinavia, this integration will make a valuable addition to ATG’s offering and unlock new opportunities in the region for our business.”

ATG head of sports betting Christian Erlandsson commented: “In today’s competitive environment we are always looking to enhance our business with new and exciting products that offer players quality betting-based entertainment.

“The high-standard and variety of games available through Kiron stood out during the tender process, as well as its robust platform technology, and we are now looking forward to the release on our Swedish online channels on the 10th of November.”

Blueprint Gaming / LeoVegas

Blueprint Gaming has expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market after launching a range of games with LeoVegas, including Luck O’ The Irish.

“LeoVegas have a great track record operating our games and we’re delighted to be partnering with them in Italy and providing several exciting titles for their online offering,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “Our retail games have been transformed for online to ensure they appeal to a wide range of players. We’re looking forward to supplying LeoVegas players with our compelling content over the coming months.”

LeoVegas head of casino James Ford said: “Blueprint Gaming’s content is highly regarded in the industry and it made strategic sense for us to enhance our Italian product mix with the addition of its hugely popular retail games, as we will build on our position as King of Casino.

“Our Italian player base will now be able to experience slots such as Luck O’ The Irish and LeoVegas Megaways on their desktop and mobile devices for the first time and we’re sure they’ll prove very popular with players.”

1X2 Network / Twin

1X2 Network has launched the full suite of slots and table games from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries with operator Twin.

The integration, facilitated by Gaming Innovation Group and Microgaming, includes slots such as Rainbow Wilds and Blood Queen, as well Twin’s own Branded Megaways slot.

“It’s great to see slots and table games from 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio stocked in the Twin game lobby,” said 1X2 Network sales director Jack Brown. “Twin shares the same ethos and approach as we do, and that is to provide players with the best online casino experience that they return to time and again.

“We are especially pleased that Twin will also launch a Branded Megaways slot - these games have proved to be incredibly successful with the operators that have launched them to date. I expect Twin to enjoy even greater success with its Branded Megaways slot and look forward to a long and successful partnership with the casino, its management team and its players.”

Twin head of casino and VIP Kasper Bach added: “One of the key ingredients in a successful online casino is the quality and variety of the games offered, which is why we go to great lengths to form partnerships with the best providers available, resulting in an astounding game portfolio to offer our customers.

“To that end, integrating content from 1X2 Network was an absolute no brainer for us, as was developing our very own Branded Megaways slot. It has been a pleasure working with 1x2 Network and adding its games to our lobby and we look forward to seeing our players score some mega wins on our very own Branded Megaways slot.”

Booongo / EvenBet Gaming

Booongo has agreed a deal to integrate its content with EvenBet Gaming’s platform, including top-performing games Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun, as well as latest release Sun of Egypt 2.

“We’ve signed a number of commercial deals in recent months and are thrilled to have kept up the momentum by securing this latest agreement with EvenBet Gaming,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian.

“EvenBet’s global operator client base is highly beneficial to us and will drive further awareness of our games to players worldwide. Demand for our content is strong and we’re certain that the platform’s customer base will appreciate the games that we have to offer.”

EvenBet Gaming CEO Dmitry Starostenkov said: “Our gaming platform complements the core EvenBet poker offering and is highly effective in boosting player retention and increasing life-time value.

“It’s important we keep evolving our platform to offer the best games to our operating partners, which is why we have partnered with Booongo. The developer’s wide of games have performed strongly in multiple markets, particularly in Latin America, and we’re excited to now be offering its games.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Max Entertainment

Tom Horn Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its content to Max Entertainment’s Slotty Vegas, GoSlotty and VulkanBet brands.

“We continue to focus on growing our existing business relationships and delivering unique content to operators in regulated markets,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “I am confident that this partnership with Max Entertainment will be a great success for both companies and together we will see continued and robust growth going forward.”

Max Entertainment head of brand Karl von Brockdorff said: “Tom Horn Gaming’s portfolio is packed with titles that are known worldwide for their high quality and thrilling mechanics. Adding their fresh and entertaining slots to our casino suite was therefore an obvious decision.

“With Tom Horn on board we continue to further our portfolio with exceptional gaming content, while expanding our offering effectively in our target markets.”

Red Rake Gaming / Ously Games

Red Rake Gaming has expanded its social casino presence through a new partnership with Ously Games’ Spin Arena.

“We are delighted to continue to build on our already proven social gaming vertical and excited about the partnership with Ously Games,” said Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Malta. “They have been active in the vertical for numerous years driving various successful brands and we believe Spin Arena will be no exception to their success.”

Ously Games chief marketing officer Jochen Martines added: “Ously Games are focused on delivering the best player experience by giving our players diverse, engaging and feature rich casino content which this partnership delivers. Both companies have successfully operated in the social gaming space for many years which will ensure a long, thriving collaboration.”

PlayPearls / QTech Games

QTech Games has expanded its Asian-facing platform with new content from PlayPearls, including slots such as Space Hunters and Heavy Metal Princess.

“QTech is the leader in Asia and other margin markets,” said PlayPearls commercial director Dmitry Cernih. “So, we’re delighted to have found the perfect partner with which to establish ourselves across these key emerging territories, offering operators the great content for which we’re renowned. The QTech team has been fantastic to work with and we’re pleased to be continuing to make positive steps despite current global challenges.”

QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder commented: “We’re thrilled to team up with PlayPearls. Their stunning games speak for themselves and underscore the point that the QTech Games platform is integrated with the best games from the planet’s top providers - from established stars to emerging forces.

“PlayPearls is one of the rising stars on the scene with innovative igaming verticals and features that can be used to target different players across diverse jurisdictions. Even with a packed pipeline, our team has really worked with trademark diligence to bring this integration in ahead of schedule and we’re excited by the opportunities it presents. We can’t wait to see the results.”

GrooveGaming / The Ear Platform

GrooveGaming has expanded its casino aggregation platform through an integration with The Ear Platform, adding more than 140 games.

“We are delighted to bring our one-stop-shop for content to GrooveGaming, who have made a lot of noise with some great deals over the last couple of years,” said The Ear Platform commercial director Andrei Siomlea. “This is another important moment for The Ear in our journey onto the global stage.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer said: “Our content partners are vital to our efforts to keep delivering some of the world's best games and gaming experiences, very much fitting with our ambition to be one of the largest casino content aggregators on the market.

“We have plenty more room to find additional ways to collaborate with The Ear Platform and our entire team are interested to explore further business pathways on the back of this initial alliance.”

Pronet Gaming / UltraPlay

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with the addition of UltraPlay’s esports betting product, including more than 34 esports titles and a selection of more than 200 markets.

“Over the last six months esports has come into the fore as a major revenue driver in the industry and a key tool for attracting new demographics,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “Integrating UltraPlay’s world-class eSports product will enhance the variety of content we offer our operator partners and meet demands for new and engaging betting options.”

UltraPlay CEO Mario Ovcharov said: “UltraPlay and Pronet Gaming share a common mission to position operators as market leaders by providing them with cutting-edge technology, extensive knowledge and experience, so that they have an optimal business solution.

“We are positive about the iframe integration of our multi-awarded eSports product to Pronet Gaming and expect this could be the first of many successful projects together.”