GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Stakelogic, 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet, Kalamba Games, and NetGame Entertainment, among others.

Pragmatic Play’s Cowboys Gold

Pragmatic Play is taking players to the Wild West with its latest release Cowboys Gold.

The 3x5 slot is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s Gold series, with players hunting the reels for a band of cowboy outlaws and the Renegade.

“Cowboys Gold takes players to the Wild West in search of big wins in a thrilling addition to our Gold range of titles,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “With the Renegade playing an important role, he’ll soon become a player’s best friend, while the increasing multiplier in Free Spins means any spin could turn into a lucrative win.

“Creating games that appeal to a wide variety of players is important to us and we’re very proud of our intense roadmap which delivers high-quality content on a weekly basis.”

Pragmatic Play’s Book of Kingdoms

Pragmatic Play's other release this week is Book of Kingdoms, the latest adventure-themed slot to be developed in partnership with studio Reel Kingdom.

Book of Kingdoms takes players to a mysterious desert city in search of the enigmatic Book, which acts as a Scatter Symbol on the reels. If three or more of these Book of Kingdom symbols land on the reels, the Free Spins mode is activated.

“Book of Kingdoms is another high-energy addition to our slot portfolio, built in collaboration with Reel Kingdom, which continues to deliver thrilling games for players of all tastes,” said Yasir.

“We’ve put creative content at the forefront of our plans, and it is great to see our multi-product approach gain plaudits and fans all over the globe. We look forward to Book of Kingdoms being another great addition to our offering.”

Playtech’s Wild Lava

The latest release from Playtech’s Origins studio is 5x5 slot Wild Lava.

In the base game, each appearance of a Scatter symbol turns into a collected volcano wild. During any spin the volcano can erupt and all the volcano wilds will spread across the reels. Three Scatters trigger five Free Games in which the volcano wilds will spread randomly across the reels each spin.

“With the compelling possibility of a Wild Spin erupting on any spin for explosive win potential, we know players will be as excited as we are by the launch of Wild Lava,” said Raz Oved, game producer for Origins. “The collected Wilds mechanic means even a single Scatter boosts the chance of a big win, with guaranteed Wilds ramping up the excitement in the Free Games round.

“As a portrait-first game, Wild Lava boasts the visual appeal, gameplay variety and win potential today’s players demand in the format they prefer.”

Playtech’s Bee Frenzy: Thundershot

Playtech’s Psiclone studio has released Bee Frenzy: Thundershot, a 5x3 reel slot with 10 pay lines.

Players can trigger Free Spins in the game and begin the Bee Frenzy, gathering as much honey as they can for massive wins.

“Players in search of big wins are sure to be excited when the Bee Frenzy begins - with a cash prize and multiplier combination on offer for every bee in view,” said Mike Fox, managing director of Psiclone. “The win potential can then head to another level when the Thundershots feature is triggered, with a chance to win cash, extra spins and retrigger the feature with bigger multipliers on every spin.

“The ‘collector’ mechanic is a proven success in gaming, and we’re confident that Thundershots will take it to the next level whilst keeping Bee Frenzy just as engaging for a wide range of players.”

Stakelogic’s Serengeti Wilds

Stakelogic and development partner Hurricane Games are taking players to the sandy plains of the African desert with 5x4 slot Serengeti Wilds, one of the first games to launch via Stagelogic’s Greenlogic program.

“I am so pleased to launch this game through our Greenlogic program with our partner Hurricane Games,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Serengeti Wilds is a visually striking slot with the gameplay to match.

“I believe it will be a huge hit with our 500+ operator partners and sets a high standard for the calibre of content we are able to create and deliver via Greenlogic. The Hurricane Games team has done a tremendous job, and this shows what can be achieved by working together.”

Hurricane Games CEO Damion Warren added: “We have long had a vision for what Serengeti Wilds would look and play like, and by joining the Greenlogic program and working with the Stakelogic team we have brought that concept to life. I would like to thank Stakelogic for the opportunity to collaborate on this and we really can’t wait to see the game hit operator lobbies over the coming weeks.”

4ThePlayer.com’s 123 BOOM!

4ThePlayer.com has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of 123 BOOM!, which features its new Slot Slider mechanic.

“I have always loved cascading games but find them frustrating as cascades rarely bring in any better wins and end very quickly and disappointingly,” said 4ThePlayer.com CEO Andrew Porter. “I wanted to change that and so have revolutionised this mechanic to give more cascades and chained wins than ever before, with frequent big wins after the initial win.

“In 123 BOOM! with our brand new mechanic Slot Slider, you can get up to a record-breaking 107 explosive wins from one spin with increasing multipliers up to X99 in the bonus.”

RubyPlay’s Zeus Rush Fever

RubyPlay has launched Ancient Greece-themed slot Zeus Rush Fever.

“The popular theme of Greek Mythology is much loved by players, so we wanted to cater for them with our latest release, Zeus Rush Fever,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “There are some big features including the Rush Fever Feature, a free games feature, and 4 big jackpots. Hopefully everyone enjoys it as much as we do.”

Caleta Gaming’s Princess of the Ocean

Caleta Gaming has released Princess of the Ocean, the supplier’s third slot release this month.

“Every game we create, each storyline we choose and every character we develop, goes hand in hand with unparalleled technology and the unique experience only Caleta can deliver,” said Caleta Gaming chief technology officer Paulo Nova. “Player participation and operator security are what make our games stand out from the crowd.”

Kalamba Games’ Sadie Swift: Guns ‘n Glyphs

Kalamba Games has launched Sadie Swift: Guns ‘n Glyphs, a new 5x3 slot co-developed with Twitch streamer CasinoTest24, which is being exclusively distributed on the Oryx Gaming platform.

“We were thrilled to announce this industry-first venture earlier this year and are very pleased with the result of our collaboration,” said Kalamba Games chief operating officer and co-founder Alex Cohen. “Working with Casino24 has been enlightening and by getting a player’s perspective on everything from the theme to the gameplay and mechanics, we have created a slot that is sure to appeal to a broad customer base.

“Combining our most popular mechanics, HyperBet and HyperBonus, with two player-favourite themes, Sadie Swift: Guns ‘n Glyphs offers two epic adventures in one.”

Hauke of CasinoTest24 added : “The selection of slots available nowadays is so big that it’s hard to stay competitive and you need something really good to keep the players playing. Sadie Swift: Guns ‘n Glyphs is certainly not a clone and definitely brings something fresh for players.”

iSoftBet’s Thunder Shields

iSoftBet has released a new Viking-themed slot game Thunder Shields, its first slot to feature a three-tiered jackpot within a ‘Hold and Win’ game.

“Thunder Shields sees our Viking warriors set sail on the high seas in search of treasure in our latest top performing Hold and Win game,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “Packed full of features, the bonus round has the potential to lead to massive wins.

“We’re thrilled with this title. We consistently strive to create unique content for a diverse range of demographics, and the development of our Hold and Win series of games has been a real point of pride this year.”

Real Dealer Studios’ Real Baccarat with Sarati

Real Dealer Studios has expanded its product offering with the launch of its first live dealer Baccarat title, Real Baccarat with Sarati.

“We are immensely excited to pull back the curtain on Real Baccarat with Sarati, as we begin to expand our unique product offering across the full range of table games,” said Real Dealer Studios chief product officer Shane Cotter. “Our games are truly different and allow operators to offer their players the most authentic and immersive experience, with none of the connection or quality issues you may find with live casino. We have enjoyed great success and critical acclaim with our Real Roulette series and expect Real Baccarat to be just as popular with operators and players alike.”

Ezugi’s Over-The-Table (OTT) Andar Bahar

Evolution-owned Ezugi has released Over-The-Table (OTT) Andar Bahar, a new Indian-style live casino game streamed from Sri Lanka’s Marina Casino in Colombo.

“2020 really has been a stand-out year for Ezugi, not only with our targeted expansion and acquisition of certificates for a number of new regulated markets, but also with the standard of gaming product we now offer our operating partners,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh.

“This new release of Andar Bahar and the entire OTT solutions portfolio is real testament to our team’s creativity and drive to enhance our service and gaming offering. The results speak for themselves, with Ezugi now leading the way in the live dealer sector.

“Indian style games are becoming increasingly popular with players from all jurisdictions including LatAm and Africa and we expect this new title to become a firm favourite very quickly.”

Yggdrasil’s Syncronite

Yggdrasil has expanded its portfolio with the release of Syncronite, the latest title to feature its new Splitz mechanic.

“Syncronite is a game for the true casino lover with a premium design and high gambling value,” said Yggdrasil senior games strategist Jonas Strandman. “The mechanics are all familiar to players, but the combination of Synced Reels and Splitz is a killer combo, giving so many thrills and excellent win potential. Do you know any other game that can pay out 64,800 times the stake in one single hit, straight from the base game?”

Yggdrasil’s Moley Moolah

Reflex Gaming has unveiled its first release through Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program, the 3x5 slot Moley Moolah.

“Moley Moolah sees the introduction of another partner’s title to our growing YG Masters portfolio and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “Every member of the initiative brings something completely unique to the table and Reflex Gaming are no different. With an innovative Bonus Round and a loveable character, we can’t wait to see how this is received by partners across the world.”

Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram said: “Moley Moolah is a game that brings together all the elements of game design we truly enjoy in one fun-filled package. With the focal character helping out when he can, players will be joining him on his digs as often as possible.

“As a YG Masters program member we get to enjoy numerous benefits while being able to focus on what we do best, design games. This has allowed us to really flourish and we look forward to releasing many more games in the future.”

Wazdan’s Reel Joke

Wazdan has released its latest slot game Reel Joke, a six-reel, 20-payline title featuring classic casino symbols such as bells, diamonds and lucky 7s.

“Reel Joke is a fun-filled addition to our slot portfolio, headlined by the helpful Joke character himself,” said Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla. “A slot with a classic feel and cutting-edge mechanics, it marries up the best of both worlds for fans across the globe.”

NetGame Entertainment’s Fishing Kingdom

NetGame Entertainment has released multiplayer skill game Fishing Kingdom, which pits as many as four players against each other as they battle for underwater riches.

“Fishing Kingdom is a real hook for players and offers a huge amount of excitement as they battle against each other for underwater riches,” said NetGame Entertainment head of business development Andrey Vajdyuk. “Those that make it through the various levels and defeat the Big Boss will be fully deserving of their treasure.”

GAMING1’s Mystic Pyramid

GAMING1 has launched Ancient Egypt-themed Mystic Pyramid, a 3x5 slot with 20 paylines that transports players to the banks of the Nile.

“Mystic Pyramid is by Phar-aoh and away one of most thrilling casino games out there and we’re sure players will love trying to find their way around the labyrinth of passages in search of the treasures of Ancient Egypt,” said GAMING1 chief operating officer Sylvain Boniver.

R. Franco Digital’s Red Mantis

R. Franco Digital has launched 5x3 slot Red Mantis, the second title in its spy-based series of games.

“Are your players ready for this top-secret mission? Should they choose to accept it, Red Mantis is guaranteed to offer an adventure that will have even the most experienced slot veterans on the edge of their seats - and we’re delighted to launch one of 2020’s most exciting games,” said R. Franco Digital commercial director Mario Benito.

Lightning Box’s Chicken Fox5x Skillstar

The latest addition to Lightning Box’s portfolio of slots is Chicken Fox5x Skillstar, a sequel to the Chicken Fox game, which has gone live exclusively with Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Vegas and Paddy Power Betfair brands.

“Chicken Fox is one of our most popular games ever and it’s great to be releasing an enhanced version of it,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “It includes all the features of the previous game which made it so memorable, but we’ve improved things with a number of exciting additions. We can’t wait to see how the play for fun Skillstar component is received by players – starting with customers at Sky Vegas and Paddy Power Betfair.”

Inspired Entertainment’s Scroll of Egypt - Twin Pays

Inspired Entertainment has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of Ancient Egypt-themed game Scroll of Egypt - Twin Pays.

“Ancient Egypt is a highly recognisable and a very popular theme among slot players throughout the world,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne. “Scroll of Egypt is packed with innovative game-play features and modern mechanics, including both-ways pays, all of which I’m certain will delight players and keep them thoroughly entertained.

“We’re thrilled to be adding Scroll of Egypt to our flourishing portfolio of international online and mobile games.”

Blueprint’s Hope Diamond

Blueprint Gaming has released its latest title Hope Diamond.

“Diamonds will be a player’s best friend in our epic new title brimming with gleaming prizes,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “The Diamond Trail is an exciting feature that rewards players for every occasion a precious bonus symbol lands on the reels and makes for an explosive gaming experience.

“It is yet another example of how we are extending the range of our product portfolio and offering operators the best quality content for any market.”

Radi8’s Wynloch Keep

Genesis Gaming’s Radi8 studio has launched 3x5 slot Wynloch Keep, set in a turbulent medieval Europe where Kings and Lords are vying for wealth and power.

“We really focus on game flow and experience,” said Radi8 lead game designer Mark Ramsey. “The game is fairly volatile and has real “roller coaster” feel. We wanted something that you can spin for a long time and not get irritated by the experience while chasing those Jackpots and Big Win combos.

“You can comfortably set this game on autospin, and let it go. It does not drain your attention yet grabs it when it needs to. The interesting reverse cascade, multi anticipation mechanics and game flow are what sets this game apart.”