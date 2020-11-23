IGT wins new deal to strengthen Norsk Tipping’s digital portfolio

Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Tipping has strengthened its online offering through a new agreement with New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT).

The new agreement follows a competitive public procurement tender and will see IGT continue to provide its PlayCasino content, PlayRGS digital gaming platform, as well as its IGT Connect integration layer to Norsk Tipping.

IGT is one of three primary content suppliers selected by Norsk Tipping as part of the tender, with the three-year contract beginning in February 2021.

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will continue supplying licensed third-party games from sub-suppliers NetEnt (including Red Tiger) and ELK Studios, with Norsk Tipping authorised to keep the games in operation for up to an additional four years after the contract has expired.

“IGT PlayDigital's solutions enable Norsk Tipping to provide its players with highly engaging online content, including IGT's top-performing PlayCasino games,” said Norsk Tipping head of gaming operations Hans Erland Ringsvold.

“When we first entered the iCasino market in 2014, IGT was our sole digital supplier, and since then has been fundamental to our program's success. We're pleased to continue this partnership by delivering IGT's and select third-party content to our players.”

Norsk Tipping has been an IGT customer since 2012, when IGT was selected as the sole supplier for the launch of iGaming in Norway. IGT has also supplied Norsk Tipping with its online bingo platform since 2014, which was re-awarded to IGT in a public tender in 2018.

“IGT's best-in-class titles and seamless content aggregation technology ensure that Norsk Tipping can continue to offer their players the widest and most popular selection of entertaining digital games,” said Enrico Drago, IGT senior vice president of PlayDigital. “Adding IGT's and its sub-suppliers' growing stable of popular titles for Norsk Tipping also furthers our goal of delivering unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed up 1.66 per cent at $12.88 per share in New York Friday.