GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Blueprint, Yggdrasil, Booongo and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features a whole host of holiday-themed games and new titles from the likes of NetEnt, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and Stakelogic, among others.

NetEnt’s Divine Fortune Megaways

NetEnt has released an enhanced version of one of its most popular games, Divine Fortune, which now features the Megaways mechanic.

Under licence from Big Time Gaming, it is NetEnt’s second game to be given the Megaways treatment after the recent launch of Twin Spin Megaways.

Divine Fortune Megaways features Falling Wilds Re-Spins, a Wild-on-Wild Expansion feature, and Free Spins with three collectable bonus symbols that can award an additional 500x bonus, as well offering 117,649 Megaways and a maximum win of 4502x.

“Divine Fortune is one of the most popular titles in NetEnt history and it’s great to reignite the game with the thrilling addition of Megaways,” said NetEnt chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth. “Twin Spin Megaways is our best release so far in 2020, but early data from Divine Fortune Megaways shows that it might not be for long.

“The combination of features makes this a title brimming with action and excitement. We’re sure the remake will be a big hit with players across the board.”

Playtech’s Age of the Gods: Ruler of the Dead

Playtech’s Vikings studio has released the latest instalment in the popular Age of the Gods suite of games with the launch of Ruler of the Dead.

Players must ferry across the river Styx to Hades’ underworld in the 25-line slot. Charon and the three-headed dog, Cerberus, appear as stacked Wilds, with the hell hound multiplying wins by up to 5x.

“There’s otherworldly win potential on offer when players head for Hades in the latest Age of the Gods game,” said Vikings head of game development Andreas Bexelius. “Ruler of the Dead combines the appeal of stacked wild and multiplier mechanics with the enduring popularity of this award-winning game suite - plus, of course, the chance to trigger the Age of the Gods progressive jackpot.

“With engaging features and a ready-made loyal audience, we’re confident Ruler of the Dead will appeal to regular and new players alike.”

Pragmatic Play’s Christmas Carol Megaways

Pragmatic Play is getting into the festive spirit with the launch of Christmas Carol Megaways.

The three Christmas Ghosts pay players a visit in the 200,704 ways to win slot, which features all the favourite characters from the classic Christmas tale.

It is the latest title in Pragmatic Play’s slot portfolio to offer the Megaways mechanic, following the release of Curse of the Werewolf Megaways.

“Christmas lights and Christmas trees are starting to go up in households all over the world and we can’t wait for one of the most magical times of the year, so we’re inviting you to join in with Christmas Carol Megaways,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “With a widely recognisable and a potentially lucrative Bonus Round, our Christmas hit will have players hoping the magic of the season never ends.”

Greentube’s Santa’s Riches

Greentube is also getting into the holiday spirit with the launch of its latest slot release Santa’s Riches.

In the 5 reel, 20 win line game, an Arrow Trail expands the reels to 6 reels, while a Free Spins Bonus can also be found inside Santa’s sack of goodies, offering four different types of presents each containing a game-enhancing prize.

Stakelogic’s Gods of Secrecy

Stakelogic is taking players on an ancient Egyptian adventure in its latest slot release Gods of Secrecy.

Players are sent on a quest to find the Pyramids of Secrets where treasures, riches and big wins await. This includes a Free Spins bonus round that also includes Expanding Symbols. The feature is triggered when three or more Wild Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels, awarding 10 Free Spins.

“The entire team has done an incredible job with Gods of Secrecy, a visually striking and heavily animated slot that has an unrivalled production value compared to almost any other game on the market,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“This is combined with thrilling and entertaining gameplay, including the chance for players to win big through the Free Spins bonus, the three jackpots and of course our unique and innovative Super Stake feature. This makes Gods of Secrecy one of our best games yet.”

Paf’s Snowroller

The latest release from the Paf Games Studio is Snowroller, a new slot game developed in partnership with Swedish actor Lasse Åberg.

The game is based on the second film in the popular series Sällskapsresan, with the slot featuring characters and original images from the movie.

Part of the funds generated from the game will be donated by Lasse Åberg to the Baltic Sea Fund.

“The Baltic Sea is important for all of us and not least for our family with a summer house on Gotland. That is why I want to contribute to the work that the Baltic Sea Fund does,” said Åberg.

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired is set to launch three new holiday-themed slot games: Christmas Cash Pots, Santa Stacked Free Spins and Santa King Megaways.

“We have Christmas covered at Inspired,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett. “With a strong line-up of festive titles, our games are set to provide all-round seasonal entertainment, appealing to an array of different players as they see in the new year.

“We have the festive slots wrapped up for our operator partners. With each of these games, players are set for a merry and bright online and mobile slot experience.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub

Blueprint Gaming has expanded its branded slot portfolio with the release of Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub, the sequel to the popular Rick and Morty Megaways slot released earlier this year.

“We’re getting schwifty as we release our brand-new game featuring the sociopathic genius scientist and his inherently timid grandson,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “Rick and Morty Wubba Lubba Dub Dub promises to be even more entertaining with an abundance of new features for players to experience.

“The design team have done a tremendous job in bringing the animated duo’s antics to life in this new version and we’re confident the game will prove very popular with players worldwide.”

Yggdrasil’s Carol of the Elves

Yggdrasil has released a new festive-themed 5x5 slot game, Carol of the Elves.

“The festive season is upon us and Carol of the Elves sees Santa’s loyal helpers take players to the next level in their play sessions through the gifts of multipliers and extra lives,” said Yggdrasil senior games strategist Jonas Strandman.

“We continue to strive to create highly engaging and immersive content and we’re delighted with Carol of the Elves. We’ll be ho-ho-hoping our players love it too as they get ready for one of the most exciting times of the year.”

Evoplay Entertainment’s Pachin-girl

Evoplay Entertainment has expanded its instant game portfolio with the launch of Japanese-themed Pachin-girl.

“We are thrilled to launch Pachin-girl, an innovative new instant game that fuses the best gaming traditions from the East and the West to create an action-packed entertainment adventure that will delight our fans the world over,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

“Featuring the charming Pachin-girl, players who land the right symbols will be sure to find themselves tucking into a mouth-watering menu of delicious prizes.”

Green Jade Games’ Casino Blocks

Green Jade Games has launched Casino Blocks, an upgraded version of its popular Jade Puzzle game and the latest title in its skill-based arcade game series.

“We founded the business in order to change the industry,” said Green Jade Games’ Mark Taffler. “We stand by that mission statement and we’re extremely proud of Casino Blocks. Jade Puzzle was and still is a huge success, however, as with every new concept we must adapt to the market forces.

“We saw with Candy Prize and Candy Prize BIG that different markets react differently to these skill games. Bet In Game is a feature we will now roll out on our skill games as it helps the game to engender itself to the existing player base, whilst attracting a new audience with its UX.”

Booongo’s Tiger Stone

Booongo is taking players into the jungle with its new slot release Tiger Stone, the latest game to feature the supplier’s Hold and Win mechanic.

“Tiger Stone takes players to a thrilling, fearsome world where animals roam and they have to brave the creatures of the jungle to win big,” said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov.

“Our hold and win games continue to grab the attention of players worldwide, as they really appreciate the mechanics involved. We’ve introduced a giant symbol to the gameplay which should spice things up for adventurers of our latest slot.”

Salsa Technology’s Cuca’s Swamp Bingo

Salsa Technology has expanded its portfolio with the release of Cuca’s Swamp Bingo, a new video bingo game based on a legendary Brazilian reptilian.

“Cuca is infamous within Brazilian folklore and our in-house creative team has loved delivering this Video Bingo title,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Salsa excels at producing localised content thanks to our unrivalled knowledge of this region and we’re certain Cuca will be another top performer.”

Habanero’s Christmas Gift Rush

Habanero has kicked off its own holiday season with the release of 3x3 slot Christmas Gift Rush.

“We’ve left a gem of a present in the stockings of jolly players looking to celebrate the holidays in style with a jovial new slot, Christmas Gift Rush,” said Habanero head of corporate communications Toni Karapetrov. “Serving up all the Habanero trimmings of stunning graphics, pitch-perfect sounds and state-of-the-art features, it’s a Christmas cracker of a slot that’s sure to chime the bells this winter. We wish all of our partners and fans a truly magical holiday season and look forward to the year ahead.”

Playson’s Solar King

Playson has expanded its popular Solar series of slots with the release of Solar King.

“We are thrilled to launch Solar King, an eagerly awaited slot that sees players bow down to the new leader within our Solar series of titles,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin. “With immersive symbols, cutting-edge gameplay features and multipliers of up to x10, we have no doubt that the title will continue the success achieved by the other hits in our acclaimed Solar series.”

Play’n GO’s New Year Riches

Play’n GO has expanded its portfolio with the release of 5-reel slot New Year Riches, one of the supplier’s final five releases in its 52-game year.

“It’s simple, what we set out to do, we achieve,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “We challenged ourselves to reach further than ever before, but not to reach so far, we would compromise our quality or integrity.

“We’re only a couple of weeks away from a promise we made to all of our partners, a commitment we look forward to fulfilling before moving onto the next phase of our development. 2020 was good, but 2021 will be even better.”

Tom Horn Gaming’s Gold X

Tom Horn Gaming has expanded its portfolio of games with the launch of 5x3 slot Gold X.

“I believe the game will be a huge hit with our operator partners,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “It is a beautifully designed slot that conjures up the winning ambience. A thrilling theme coupled with impressive win potential and nice win distribution is sure to appeal to players around the globe.”

Red Rake Gaming’s Diamond Cascade

The latest slot release from Red Rake Gaming is Diamond Cascade.

Offering winnings of up to 3770 times a players’ bet, the game sees a Wild cascade of diamonds appear randomly one or more times in each spin, offering massive wins.

Three or four bonus symbols will launch the free spins feature, where players can earn up to 16 free spins. Players entering the free spins feature will see a diamond roulette with multipliers of up to x10, which will increase the total win.

Realistic Games’ Magic 7

Realistic Games has expanded its collection of iconic Electrocoin remakes with the release of 3-reel slot Magic 7.

Magic 7 is the eighth Realistic title based on Electrocoin’s portfolio, joining releases Bar-X, Super Bar-X and Big 7, as well as the supplier’s Game Changer and Pull Tab versions.

“With fantastic winning potential and a gameplay that is both exciting yet easy-to-understand, Magic 7 makes for another brilliant slot to add to our Electrocoin collection,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“This portfolio of land-based classics is proving to not only attract traditional slot fans, but also appeal to new players who have never before experienced the joys of an Electrocoin game. This is exactly what we set out to do through this partnership and is a testament to the commitment of our developers to stay true to the original brand.”

iSoftBet’s Twisted Tales Megaways

iSoftBet is set to unveil its biggest release of 2020 with the launch of Twisted Tales Megaways, the supplier’s eighth Megaways title of the year.

“Our curiosity and passion to deliver amazing experiences led us to giving these classic tales a definite iSoftBet 21st century twist,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

“In the gaming world there are a lot of characters and stories that focus too much on one side of the story, but in Twisted Tales we’ve flipped things 360 degrees and created an innovative new format that players love to play time and again.”