Playtech launches Adventures Beyond Wonderland live casino game

London-listed gaming solutions provider Playtech has launched its new Adventures Beyond Wonderland live casino game exclusively with leading operator GVC Holdings.

Released in the UK and across .com markets, Adventures Beyond Wonderland is based on an existing Playtech slot and features a revolving studio and augmented reality.

The game is brought to life by dealers dressed as the slot’s iconic characters, who take charge of the unique ‘Wonderspins’, with the game offering three bonuses; March of the Card Soldiers, Magic Dice and the Caterpillar Mystery Bubble.

“At Playtech, we firmly believe live casino is not just part of the gambling industry, but also part of the entertainment industry,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin. “Today’s players demand innovative, experience-led content, and Adventures Beyond Wonderland offers that in spades.

“Taking a slot with an iconic theme, look and feel and bringing that to the Live Casino arena is a genuinely ground-breaking move. From the immersive gameplay and presentation to the industry-leading back-end technology behind it, such as the augmented reality and specially developed dice shaker solution, we believe Adventures Beyond Wonderland offers a uniquely enriched Live gaming experience.”

GVC Holdings gaming product director Colin Cole-Johnson said: “We are very excited to be exclusively introducing Adventures Beyond Wonderland to our players. Like us, Playtech has a justifiably strong reputation for innovation in both gameplay and the technology that powers it, and in Adventures Beyond Wonderland, they have created an experience genuinely unlike anything else in the market.

“In the short time since launching, we’ve already had fantastic player feedback, and are confident the potential of this unique immersive style of gameplay has only just begun.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.01 per cent higher at 388.30 pence per share in London Monday morning, while shares in GVC Holdings plc. (LSE:GVC) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at 1,055.50 pence per share.