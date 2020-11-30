Scientific Games integrates BlueRibbon jackpots into OpenGaming platform

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has integrated BlueRibbon’s customizable jackpot solution into its OpenGaming platform.

The new partnership strengthens Scientific Games’ OpenGaming ecosystem, providing partners across regulated markets with the ability to create bespoke jackpots within games via the BlueRibbon software.

OPAP-owned Kaizen Gaming has become the first Scientific Games customer to launch the marketing tool on its Stoiximan brand, with the solution to be rolled out to all Scientific Games customers in the coming months.

“The unprecedented global reach that Scientific Games possesses with its OGS platform ensures that this new partnership is hugely significant to us,” said BlueRibbon co-founder and CEO Amir Askarov. “Integrating our software will open the door to many new opportunities. We’re excited to bring our highly effective solution to even more operators across the globe.”

Kaizen Gaming RNG casino manager Dimokratis Papadimos said: “Providing an innovative and wide product range has been our priority, and we wanted to include the customizable jackpot software that BlueRibbon provides into our offering.

“Following a seamless integration through Scientific Games’ OpenGaming, we’ve been in a position to produce a campaign that matches our needs and brand identity. The initial results demonstrate that we are heading to the right direction, with players appreciating the way in which we’ve delivered an improved user experience.”

Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming at SG Digital, added: “We’re excited to bring BlueRibbon’s innovative marketing and jackpot products to the OGS. Players are constantly looking for something new from their gaming sessions, and by bringing together our gamification technology with BlueRibbon’s software, it’s the perfect match to deliver an exciting new experience.

“Our philosophy is all about bringing cutting-edge innovation to our leading global network, and this new partnership delivers on that promise.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.42 per cent higher at $39.38 per share in New York Friday.