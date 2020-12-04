GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

This week’s games integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pariplay, Skywind Group, Oryx Gaming, Authentic Gaming, Green Jade Games, GrooveGaming, Real Dealer Studios and Endorphina, among others.

Pariplay / Digitain

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has entered into an agreement to integrate its content with Digitain.

“This partnership with Pariplay made sense to us, since they share so many of the same core values we do in their client-orientation and passion to innovate,” said Digitain head of external communication Samvel Mkrtumyan. “We look forward to reaping the benefits of their portfolio of engaging games that are so highly popular at an international level and also leveraging their cutting-edge marketing tools, to drive our own product forward.”

Pariplay chief commercial officer and Malta managing director Christine Lewis said: “We’re very excited about this new deal with Digitain and being able to extend the reach of our own unique game content and that of our third parties through Fusion, to more players across more markets all over the world.

“We see our offering as an excellent fit for this global platform provider and we look forward to developing a long-term partnership with them as we continue to grow our regulated market footprint.”

Skywind Group / Avento

Skywind Group has agreed a deal to provide its games to Avento, operator of brands including Frank Casino, Mr Bit and SlotV.

“Avento is player centric and they are focused on enriching their players experience,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We share similar values and this new partnership is a great match for us. We look forward to working and growing together.”

Avento head of partner relations Mary Barr said: “We are constantly observing the evolution of the gambling industry and consider that adding Skywind software at Avento brands would definitely help us to respond to player needs.”

Oryx Gaming / Grand Casino Luzern

Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming has agreed a deal to enter the Swiss iGaming market for the first time with Grand Casino Luzern’s mycasino.ch, initially providing the operator with GAMOMAT titles such as Crystal Ball, Fancy Fruits and Ramses Book.

“The Swiss online market is one that we have had an eye on since the new legislation entered into force in 2019 and we are thrilled to finally make our debut,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “Grand Casino Luzern makes a perfect partner for us as one of the most established operators in the market with a strong online brand and we look forward to working together to build our presence in the country.”

Grand Casino Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem said: “We have had a strong start to our online operations and are constantly looking for fresh and exciting content to enhance the experience for our growing customer base.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Oryx moving forward. Our main objective is to provide our Swiss players with pure entertainment at the highest level, and we believe Oryx’s portfolio of games can help us achieve just that.

“GAMOMAT has a broad portfolio of games that appeal to a wide range of players and their features and jackpots are second to none. We are pleased to be the first operator in the country to offer the games through Oryx and are confident that the games will be huge hits with our players.”

Authentic Gaming / SkillOnNet

Authentic Gaming has integrated its portfolio of live casino games with SkillOnNet’s platform, including games such as Blaze Roulette, 24/7 Roulette and Grand Roulette.

“We have seen live casino become increasingly popular with players in markets around the world and we are meeting this demand by partnering with the best live casino providers out there,” said SkillOnNet’s Michael Golembo.

“Authentic Gaming has emerged as a pioneer in the live casino space thanks in part to its impressive ARENA studio and we are delighted to be able to offer its suite of games, including six custom auto roulette games, to our operator partners and their players.”

Authentic Gaming chief commercial officer Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow said: “SkillOnNet powers some of the most recognised online casino brands in the world and we are really excited to see our cutting-edge live casino games made available to players across its sites for the very first time.

“Our ARENA studio allows us to offer a truly authentic and entertaining live casino experience across our range of titles and we look forward to players at SkillOnNet brands being able to sit down at our tables and enjoy a superior live dealer product and experience.”

Green Jade Games / SkillOnNet

Green Jade Games has also integrated its games with SkillOnNet, including titles such as Hammer of Fortune, Candy Wall, Jade Puzzle and recently released Casino Blocks.

“Green Jade Games has enjoyed huge success with its recent run of games so we are thrilled to be able to offer them to our operator partners for the first time, especially its skill-based arcade titles,” said SkillOnNet’s Golembo. “Content is one of the most powerful ways operators can stand out from their rivals and we want to be able to provide our partners with the widest range of studios and developers to help them do this and in that regard, Green Jade is a great addition to our portfolio.”

Green Jade Games chief commercial officer Mark Taffler said: “To see our games land in the lobbies of casino sites such as PlayOJO, Spin Genie, PlayMillion and LuckyVegas really is an honour and we believe they will prove to be a huge hit with players, especially those looking for a unique casino experience via our skill-based arcade games.”

AGS / Videoslots

AGS has rolled out its portfolio of games with Videoslots, including titles such as Golden Wins, Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin’ Bacon!, Pharaoh Sun and Capital Gains.

“These are exciting times for players at Videoslots and our collaboration with AGS will only take that up another level,” said Videoslots.com head of commercials William Ahlberg. “We pride ourselves on providing them with the best and widest range of innovative and original content, and the addition of AGS’ popular and high performing games is a real boost to our portfolio.”

AGS executive vice president Matt Reback said: “We are delighted to have agreed to this partnership with Videoslots. They are a true innovator and very forward thinking, so we look forward to a long and successful relationship. We’re proud of the games we’ve created and it’s great that more players will now be able to enjoy them on such a popular site.”

Arcadem / Videoslots

Arcadem has also rolled out its games with Videoslots via an integration with Oryx Gaming.

“Arcadem offers some really original and creative games with strong maths and fantastic themes and graphics," said Videoslots' Ahlberg. “We’re proud to be the first stop for slots players and are determined to keep providing the most exciting and cutting-edge games.”

Arcadem director Christian Hellman said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Videoslots. They share our vision of innovation and originality and it’s exciting to be working with such a massive brand in the European online gaming market.

“We haven’t been around for long and we definitely have a different outlook to many of the other slots suppliers, so it’s great that our content is now available to a wider audience.”

Betixon / Betsson

Betixon has agreed a deal to integrate its full suite of games with Betsson’s Betsafe and Supercasino brands in Lithuania and Estonia.

“This is a major deal for Betixon and marks our arrival as a major player on the slot development scene,” said Betixon co-founder and chief technology officer Lior Cohen. “Betsson is one of the biggest names in the business and it is a real honour to see our suite of mobile-first slot games launch to players in Lithuania and Estonia through its Betsafe and Supercasino brands.

“As a studio, we are focused on regulated markets and partnering with operators that share our strategy and vision, and in Betsson we have found the perfect partner.”

Betsson Group product director for gaming, Ciara Nic Liam, added: “We pride ourselves in offering our players the widest range of quality casino content localised to the market from which they are playing.

“Betixon has quickly emerged as a rising star on the slot development scene and we believe their games will prove to be hugely popular with players in Lithuania and Estonia. We look forward to seeing titles such as Boots of Luck and Fortune Breaks land in the game lobby at Betsafe and Supercasino and to enjoying a long and successful partnership with Betixon.”

GrooveGaming / Hub88

GrooveGaming has agreed a deal to integrate its content aggregator platform with Coingaming Group’s Hub88 platform.

“GrooveGaming has technology that we know delivers results and their games not only have proprietary features but they play well to international culture,” said Hub88 director Vladimir Negine. “Hub88’s integration platform has now added a significant slice of content from some of the top providers and we're delighted to welcome GrooveGaming to the fold.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer added: “The team at GrooveGaming are delighted to be getting started in this new partnership with Hub88, who have great brand muscles and a strong reputation in the cryptocurrency domain, which is an exceedingly good fit for our growth strategy. We're thrilled to be extending our global footprint further on the back of this new agreement with Hub88.”

Red Rake Gaming / Rivalo

Red Rake Gaming has agreed a new content deal with Rivalo for the Colombian market.

“We are delighted that Rivalo have chosen to partner with Red Rake Gaming to continue its growth in Colombia,” said Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Malta. “We have always had a strong response to our content in the Latin American market across both our slots and video bingos, so we are highly confident in our being able to deliver significant results for Rivalo. We look forward to our impending launch.”

Rivalo country manager for Colombia, Alvaro Mosquera, commented: “We are very excited to be launching top performing Red Rake games in Colombia and to partner with a company that offers our online casino users great value, performance and entertainment on their varied game portfolio.”

Push Gaming / EveryMatrix

Push Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its content with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine aggregation platform.

“We’re delighted to be taking our collection of chart-topping titles live with EveryMatrix and can’t wait to see them go live with its extensive fanbase,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “With a plethora of successful brands across the global market, working with EveryMatrix is an opportunity we look forward to greatly, along with many years of success together.”

EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland commented: “Push Gaming is in the vanguard of game development and we welcome their titles to CasinoEngine’s library, the largest in the industry currently giving access to over 11,500 titles.

“Push Gaming offers the best player experience and we’re confident that their games will perform excellent with our clients in many markets. Our team is excited by this integration and we foresee a fruitful business relationship in the years to come.”

QTech Games / Dragoon Soft

QTech Games has expanded its Asia-facing content distributor platform with new games from Dragoon Soft, including 3 Gods Fishing, Golden Card Dragon & Tiger and Niu-Niu poker.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Dragoon Soft, whose visually stunning and varied games underscore our premier platform’s versatility,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “QTech Games’ propriety technology means we’re the one aggregator that is not just delivering excellent games but also adding engaging in-game features and tools which are constantly being enhanced and refined.

“It’s helped us secure a unique position in the aggregation space at a time when many others are struggling to adapt and differentiate in the changing landscape.”

Real Dealer Studios / LeoVegas

Real Dealer Studios has integrated its suite of Real Roulette live dealer games with LeoVegas.

“LeoVegas - the King of Casino - is one of the most popular online casino brands in the world and we are beyond excited to see our flagship Real Roulette series made available to its players for the first time,” said Real Dealer Studios sales manager Christoffer Melldén. “Our games really are unique and provide the most engaging and entertaining live casino experience by taking players to the heart of a luxury casino environment where they feel as if it is just them, the dealer and the wonderful game of roulette.”

LeoVegas head of live casino Rokas Benetis said: “The table game vertical is enjoying incredible growth as players seek out more authentic and engaging online casino experience and in Real Dealer Studios we have a partner that offers something unique.

“Their outstanding studio production quality, which is seamlessly integrated with well-designed RNG table games, provides players with a truly distinctive experience. We are extremely excited to add their content to our ever-expanding table games portfolio.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Playzido

Evoplay Entertainment has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Playzido’s platform.

“It’s been a hugely productive year at Evoplay Entertainment, and we’re thrilled to maintain that success with a major partnership covering a critical set of territories that we will be focusing heavily on throughout 2021,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi.

“We’re all about introducing the next generation of gaming to players, with some of the most advanced tech on the market to power our gaming experience. We are delighted to be teaming up with Playzido to showcase our games to their stellar network – I’m sure they will prove to be a huge hit with players and partners alike.”

LiveG24 / BlueOcean Gaming

BlueOcean Gaming has expanded its Gamehub aggregator platform with new live dealer games from LiveG24, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and Magic Card games.

“We are very glad to start this partnership,” said BlueOcean Gaming account manager Sara Turk. “Our existing network of clients will sure appreciate a quality live casino provider like LiveG24 to be featured in their live casino offer. Thanks to our plug and play system we can provide clients with LiveG24 games in an instant.”

LiveG24 chief operating officer Angelo De Gobbi added: “It is a great satisfaction for us to have been chosen by BlueOcean Gaming. Our games are the ideal complement to BlueOcean Gaming’ offer for live casino games.”

Endorphina / EGT Digital

Endorphina has struck an agreement to integrate its games with EGT Digital, the iGaming arm of Bulgarian land-based supplier Euro Games Technology (EGT).

“Our main goal is to provide our customers only high-quality content and Endorphina will help us tremendously in this endeavour,” said EGT Digital chief executive Alexander Botov. “In the dynamic business environment in which we operate, satisfying customer needs is our mission. With the integration of Endorphina's games, we are one step closer to the goal. Beyond a shadow of a doubt this deal marks the start of long and productive commercial relationship.”

Endorphina CEO Jan Urbanec commented: “We consider EGT group one of the pioneers in the business. So it is an honour to partner up with the digital part of such a well-respected enterprise. Endorphina pledges to provide great content for players. The ability of EGT Digital to effectively distribute and deliver will be a killer combination for the international market.”

Playson / Blox

Playson has entered into a deal to provide its games to Blue Ocean Gaming’s Italy-facing platform provider Blox.

“We are delighted to join forces with Blox Limited in a move which will help our games continue to be enjoyed by an audience that is constantly expanding in Italy and beyond,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “Our critically acclaimed collection of slots, which is complemented by a world class suite of engagement tools, will undoubtedly be well received by the company’s clients and their players.”

Blox Limited chief commercial officer Karl Grech said: “We’ve been very impressed with Playson’s high-quality content offering for a long time now, so it’s great to include the provider in our own plans as we look to execute on an ambitious set of objectives for 2021. We’re excited to introduce the cutting-edge supplier’s games and promotional features to our clients and have no doubt that its catalogue will continue to be a hit.”

Felix Gaming / Soft2Bet

Felix Gaming has secured a deal to provide its games Soft2Bet via an integration with AleaPlay.

“It’s fantastic that several of our premium quality brands have now incorporated the user-centric slot content created by Felix Gaming, a dynamic and exciting developer,” said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin. “Offering a diverse variety of entertainment experiences, our operator portfolio is set to continue attracting players in an international range of regulated markets throughout 2021.”

Felix Gaming CEO Bilyan Balinov said: “Soft2Bet has continued to impress this year with a fantastic string of new brand launches, providing its ever-growing fanbase with a varied array of options within both the sportsbook and casino verticals.

“Our engaging slot collection merits its longstanding reputation for putting players first, so we have no doubt that it will be enthusiastically received right across the Soft2Bet network.”

NetGame Entertainment / SoftSwiss

NetGame Entertainment has agreed to integrate its portfolio of games with the SoftSwiss platform.

“SoftSwiss’ ever expanding Game Aggregator is held in the highest regard within the iGaming industry and this deal will enable us to offer our high quality slots to a wider audience,” said NetGame Entertainment CEO Andrey Zhurilo.

SoftSwiss aggregator team lead Tatyana Kaminskaya added: “We’re very excited to add NetGame to our vast game providers portfolio. We do hope that our mutual cooperation will help drive further growth for our clients’ business.”