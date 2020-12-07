This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Big Time Gaming debuts new Cyberslot Megaclusters game

7th December 2020 10:54 am GMT
Nik Robinson Big Time Gaming
Sydney-based slot developer Big Time Gaming (BTG) has launched Cyberslot Megaclusters, its second game to feature the supplier’s new Megaclusters mechanic.

The retro-space themed slot has been rolled out exclusively at LeoVegas via SG Digital’s OpenGaming platform, and follows the release of Star Clusters over the summer.

In Cyberslot Megaclusters, each base-game spin begins with three rows and three columns of multi-coloured planet symbols, while each free spin begins with nine rows and nine columns. With the new Megaclusters mechanic, each symbol that forms part of a winning combo will split into four smaller symbols to create even more Megaclusters.

When combos appear within these smaller symbols, they shatter, and fresh ones fall into their place until the combos dry up. This means up to 321 symbols can occur during the free spins round.

“Big Time Gaming is committed to using technology to explore new dynamics in online casino gaming and we feel the Megaclusters engine is taking our slots in a brave new direction,” said BTG CEO Nick Robinson.

LeoVegas casino games manager Johan Ekberg said: “Big Time Gaming are proven innovators and the Megaclusters mechanic is a great example of how gaming can be taken to a whole new level when you think outside the box. It’s a great honour to have the initial exclusive on Cyberslot Megaclusters and we know our players will go wild for it.”

Scientific Games senior vice president of Digital Dylan Slaney added: “We are hugely excited to see Cyberslot Megaclusters hit the market today. Building on the success of Star Clusters this new take on the blossoming mechanic is a great piece of game design.

“The OpenGaming team have pulled this one out the bag yet again to deliver the foundations of another truly great BTG title.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed higher by 1.31 per cent at $37.86 per share in New York Friday, while shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were trading up 1.65 per cent at SEK33.20 in Stockholm.

