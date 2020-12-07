Oryx Gaming signs slot distribution deal with Paf

Bragg Gaming-owned Oryx Gaming has signed a deal to provide content from its RGS platform to Paf across several regulated markets.

The Nordic-based operator will soon have access to content from Oryx’s RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem, as well as other third party content via ORYX Hub.

Oryx’s content will be made available with Paf in Sweden, Estonia, Spain, Latvia and Finland's Åland Islands, as well as brands operated by Paf-owned Mandalorian Technologies, including No Account Casino, No Account Bet and Prank Casino, which operate in Sweden.

“Paf is an established operator in the industry and is well-known for its work around social responsibility and safe play, something that we at ORYX strongly support and encourage,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “With a significant presence in several countries across Europe, this deal will see us greatly expand the reach of our content and we look forward to introducing our games to their wide base of players.”

Paf chief gaming officer Kim Johansson said: “Through this partnership with ORYX we will gain access to a huge range of games from well-established suppliers as well as up-and-coming slot studios that all bring something unique to the market. The partnership will significantly strengthen our total offering on all our markets. “