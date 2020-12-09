This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play expands Videoslots deal to include live casino

9th December 2020 10:51 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Casino games developer Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with Videoslots to include the provision of its live casino offering.

Videoslots will now have access to a range of Pragmatic Play’s live casino games, including Baccarat, Mega Sic Bo, Blackjack, as well as various localised versions of Roulette and game show title Mega Wheel.

“Live Casino has become an increasingly important vertical to operators in recent months, so we’re delighted to bring our popular suite of studio games to Videoslots’ innovative casino environment,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “The casino’s players will find our content engaging and easy-to-use, and we’re confident that it will complement Videoslots’ extensive casino catalogue well.”

Videoslots head of commercials William Ahlberg said: “Our players are always looking for premium, varied casino content and we’re sure that Pragmatic Play’s live casino games will fit that brief well.

"We’ve seen strong uptake of the vertical in recent months, with players enjoying the personal touch and an alternative to RNG-led titles.”

