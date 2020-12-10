This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Pragmatic Play expands Casumo partnership

10th December 2020 10:51 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Casino games supplier Pragmatic Play has strengthened its partnership with operator Casumo through a new direct integration for slots and live casino content.

This replaces the third-party integration through which Casumo previously accessed Pragmatic Play’s slots, while adding live casino games such as Roulette Azure, Blackjack Azure and game-show title Mega Wheel to the offering.

“Casumo is one of the biggest operator brands in the iGaming market and we’re more than delighted to complete this direct integration,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Being able to seamlessly offer multiple lines of product through a single API has been instrumental to us and allows us to quickly scale up a partner’s offering.

“We look forward to the shared growth we will experience through this partnership and are beyond excited to see our Live Casino games perform with Casumo.”

Casumo director of gaming Jacqui Gatt commented: “Moving to a direct integration with Pragmatic Play was a natural step forward for Casumo and its brands. Following the stellar performance of their slot games over the past years, we are confident that Pragmatic Play will continue to offer us an exquisite portfolio of top performing slots.

“Via the single API, we have access to the Enhance in-game promotional tools, further facilitating retention and player engagement. We are also excited to follow the performance of the impressive Live Casino product, recently launched at Casumo.”

Related Tags
Casino Casumo Live Casino Pragmatic Play Slots
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Pragmatic Play expands Videoslots deal to include live casino

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, iSoftBet, Inspired and more

Pragmatic Play integrates live casino portfolio with Kindred Group

Pragmatic Play to provide slots portfolio to WWin brand

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Blueprint, Yggdrasil, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Swintt and more

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

Pragmatic Play unveils new Mega Wheel live casino game

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, ELK Studios, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

Pragmatic Play signs slot supply deal in Colombia with Luckia

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games