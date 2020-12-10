Pragmatic Play expands Casumo partnership

Casino games supplier Pragmatic Play has strengthened its partnership with operator Casumo through a new direct integration for slots and live casino content.

This replaces the third-party integration through which Casumo previously accessed Pragmatic Play’s slots, while adding live casino games such as Roulette Azure, Blackjack Azure and game-show title Mega Wheel to the offering.

“Casumo is one of the biggest operator brands in the iGaming market and we’re more than delighted to complete this direct integration,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Being able to seamlessly offer multiple lines of product through a single API has been instrumental to us and allows us to quickly scale up a partner’s offering.

“We look forward to the shared growth we will experience through this partnership and are beyond excited to see our Live Casino games perform with Casumo.”

Casumo director of gaming Jacqui Gatt commented: “Moving to a direct integration with Pragmatic Play was a natural step forward for Casumo and its brands. Following the stellar performance of their slot games over the past years, we are confident that Pragmatic Play will continue to offer us an exquisite portfolio of top performing slots.

“Via the single API, we have access to the Enhance in-game promotional tools, further facilitating retention and player engagement. We are also excited to follow the performance of the impressive Live Casino product, recently launched at Casumo.”