Fast Track expands Spiffbet deal to include new Wishmaker brand

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has entered into a deal to integrate its real-time player engagement solution with Spiffbet’s newly acquired online casino brand Wishmaker.

The deal expands an existing partnership between Fast Track and Spiffbet and allows Wishmaker to use the company’s real-time data and automation capabilities to enhance player experiences.

This includes a new initiative to make machine learning accessible to operators, set to launch early next year.

“We are really keen on harmonising Wishmaker with our other brands and using Fast Track’s solution for optimising Wishmaker’s performance,” said Spiffbet head of casino operations Maria Boelius. “We are happy to say that we are very pleased with the solution that Fast Track delivers to us and we are looking forward to unlocking additional value of future acquisitions together with Fast Track.”

Following its acquisition in November, Wishmaker joins Spiffbet’s sister brands such as Cashmio and Buster Banks in using Fast Track’s real-time player engagement platform.

“I am personally excited to be partnering with Wishmaker, who have been so invested in using the right technology to deliver experiences for their players,” said Fast Track co-founder and chief commercial officer Christopher Hirst.

“It’s something we are very passionate about at Fast Track. We are also pleased to be extending our relationship with Spiffbet, having worked with several of their brands for over the last two years.”