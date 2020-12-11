This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Fast Track expands Spiffbet deal to include new Wishmaker brand

11th December 2020 7:58 am GMT
Red Tiger

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has entered into a deal to integrate its real-time player engagement solution with Spiffbet’s newly acquired online casino brand Wishmaker.

The deal expands an existing partnership between Fast Track and Spiffbet and allows Wishmaker to use the company’s real-time data and automation capabilities to enhance player experiences.

This includes a new initiative to make machine learning accessible to operators, set to launch early next year.

“We are really keen on harmonising Wishmaker with our other brands and using Fast Track’s solution for optimising Wishmaker’s performance,” said Spiffbet head of casino operations Maria Boelius. “We are happy to say that we are very pleased with the solution that Fast Track delivers to us and we are looking forward to unlocking additional value of future acquisitions together with Fast Track.”

Following its acquisition in November, Wishmaker joins Spiffbet’s sister brands such as Cashmio and Buster Banks in using Fast Track’s real-time player engagement platform.

“I am personally excited to be partnering with Wishmaker, who have been so invested in using the right technology to deliver experiences for their players,” said Fast Track co-founder and chief commercial officer Christopher Hirst.

“It’s something we are very passionate about at Fast Track. We are also pleased to be extending our relationship with Spiffbet, having worked with several of their brands for over the last two years.”

Related Tags
Casino CRM Fast Track Slots Spiffbet Wishmaker
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

Paysafe plans New York listing with Foley Trasimene merger

Senate Committees approve New Jersey’s gambling expansion plans

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24 and more

Freedom through digital transformation with Fast Track

Genius Sports secures Drone Racing League betting data partnership

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Fast Track names Microgaming’s Jean-Luc Ferriere as ambassador

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, Wazdan and more

Fast Track secures new deal with Glitnor Group

Pronet Gaming brings in new sales director to lead African expansion

Fast Track integrates CRM platform with Together Gaming

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Fast Track enhances player engagement with BlueRibbon partnership

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

Pariplay
Every Matrix
Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games