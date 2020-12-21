SoftSwiss expands platform with Revolver Gaming distribution deal

Casino games provider SoftSwiss has expanded its game aggregator platform through a new distribution deal with London-based games studio Revolver Gaming.

The agreement gives SoftSwiss’ online casino platform partners and white label sites access to Revolver Gaming’s portfolio of slots, including games such as Squish, Dragon Coins and Wishes.

“Revolver’s gaming portfolio is a perfect match to our high-calibre casino game library,” said SoftSwiss aggregator team leader Tatyana Kaminskaya. “As SoftSwiss’ game aggregator carries on the expansion of its high-quality casino content, we really look forward to working alongside Revolver Gaming.”

Revolver Gaming CEO Ryan Lazarus added: “Getting the opportunity to work with SoftSwiss is something that I’ve been looking forward to for a while.

“The group has made waves with their Platform over the years and they have a very strong stable of partners. We’re happy to be working with them and have no doubt that SoftSwiss customers will love our games.”