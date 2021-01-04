This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play enters Croatia with Admiral Casino deal

4th January 2021 10:12 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched its portfolio of slots with Novomatic’s Admiral Casino brand in Croatia.

The operator gains access to Pragmatic Play’s expansive portfolio of slot content, including popular games such as Wolf Gold and Sweet Bonanza.

The deal also includes access to Pragmatic Play’s gamification toolkit Enhance to increase player engagement and retention.

“Taking our games live with Novomatic’s Admiral Casino marks an important step for us as we look to grow in the regulated Croatian market,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “This is a truly exciting operator, and we couldn’t be happier partnering with them for our debut in this area.”

Admiral Croatia head of online gaming department Zarko Zuvela said: “With one of the broadest slot offerings in the industry, Pragmatic Play is the ideal partner for us as we look to grow our commercial reach.

"Its diverse array of titles will ensure there is content for players of all tastes and preferences and we look forward to a long relationship together.”

