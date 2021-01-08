4ThePlayer.com secures seven-figure investment ahead of US expansion

London-based slot developer 4ThePlayer.com has completed a seven-figure funding round with a group of gaming industry executives as the company eyes expansion opportunities in the United States.

The company said the funding round will ensure that it can remain independent and develop and release further top performing and innovative player-centric games.

The seven figure sum was invested by leading gaming industry executives including M&A specialist Daniel Burns, bet365’s former group director of gaming strategy Gil Rotem, former Ladbrokes Coral chief operating officer Ian Chuter, Reflex Gaming CEO Quentin Stott, and former SG Digital chief commercial officer Steve Schrier.

“We are delighted we have completed this investment; we are continually creating exciting game concepts and the funding will allow us to bring them all to fruition over the next few years,” said 4ThePlayer.com founder and CEO Andrew Porter, a 2021 Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honouree. “Plus we will double down on our operator and player focused engagement. We can’t wait to show you our latest innovations.”

To date, 4ThePlayer.com has released seven slot games, including 9k Yeti and 6 Wild Sharks, as well as two crypto gaming-inspired titles, 100 Bit Dice and 1000X BUSTA. Its latest game, 123 BOOM!, was recently released via Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet platform.

“We are extremely excited that such a talented and experienced group of individuals have joined us on the 4ThePlayer journey,” said 4ThePlayer.com co-founder and business development director Chris Ash. “We look forward to drawing on their expertise and input as we take the business forward.

"2021 is going to be an exciting year for 4ThePlayer.com as we look to expand into the US.”