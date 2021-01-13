Skywind Group expands Italian presence with Tuko Productions deal

Casino games developer Skywind Group has expanded its presence in Italy through a new partnership with platform provider Tuko Productions.

The deal provides Tuko’s operator partners with access to Skywind’s games and player engagement tools, including titles such as Super Lion, Vinci La Galina and Galina d’Oro, as well as branded slots including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Bloodsport.

“We are very pleased with partnering up with Tuko Productions,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “Tuko offers a strong platform and fast integration to its partners, and we are happy to expand our reach in the Italian market with them.”

Tuko commercial director Vincenzo Tancredi said: “Tuko is very proud of Skywind's choice to provide their games to our customers in Italy through our platform.

“Thanks to the direct integration to our platforms that is already done, our customers can right now publish on their websites Skywind's great games.”