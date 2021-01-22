This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Blueprint Gaming unveils new Lucksome games studio

22nd January 2021 6:40 am GMT
Red Tiger

Blueprint Gaming has opened a new development studio in Malta headed up by former NetEnt games director Bryan Upton.

The Lucksome Games studio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blueprint focused on online slots and other styles of games, including what it describes as a new and innovative multi-game concept, which will be revealed during Q1.

Alongside Upton, the Lucksome team also includes former NetEnt and Yggdrasil employees Josefin Uppeke, who joins as head of creative and games designer, and Johan John as senior product manager. The team will also work closely with Blueprint director of design Simon Thompson.

“The Lucksome team have a strong background within the casino sector and we’re delighted to welcome them to the Blueprint family,” said Thompson. “With another games studio joining our portfolio, our design capabilities have elevated to a new level which will provide a strong base for us to bring fresh and engaging content to the market.”

Blueprint’s other studios include Games Warehouse, Livewire, Project, Reel Time Gaming (RTG) and Merkur Gaming.

“We’re very excited to unveil Lucksome to the industry and to be part of the Blueprint family,” said Upton. “Our studio’s team is highly experienced in designing great games that resonate with players in multiple regions. Coupled with the group’s prolific games development technology, I’m confident we’ll bring even more exciting and innovative content to Blueprint’s already rich portfolio.

“Building a presence in Malta is an important move for the group and shows the strong intent we have to work more closely with operators and broaden our reach.”

