This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Scientific Games

NetEnt releases Fruit Shop Megaways slot

28th January 2021 10:16 am GMT
Red Tiger

Evolution-owned slot developer NetEnt has announced the network-wide release of its latest Megaways title, Fruit Shop Megaways.

The new 6-reel slot is an upgraded version of one of the supplier’s most popular slots, packed with Free Spins and Multipliers and taking the gameplay of the 2011 hit to a whole new level with the Megaways payout mechanic.

During every spin in the main game and bonus round, the number of symbols landing on each reel is randomly chosen, resulting in a varying number of Megaways up to 117,649.

“Taking the simple fun of a timeless fruit-themed slot and adding the Megaways mechanic is a stroke of genius, making for a game that players will love,” said NetEnt games director Carl Ejlertsson. “Fruit Shop Megaways offers the perfect blend of features to appeal to a broad player base, loaded with Free Spins and a winning potential to maintain excitement with every spin.”

The game is available on general release following an exclusive launch with Betsson last week.

“NetEnt games have a deserved reputation as being among the best you can play, and the addition of Megaways to titles like Fruit Shop is proving an irresistible combination,” said Betsson Group commercial director of gaming Ciara Nic Liam. “We’re thrilled to have been the first operator to go live with Fruit Shop Megaways and the early signs are that it’s going to be another slot sensation.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 3.10 per cent lower at SEK814.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution Megaways NetEnt Slot
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

Blueprint Gaming unveils new Lucksome games studio

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Business development

SkillOnNet secures licensing deal with ITV’s The Masked Singer

Malta workers’ union secures injunction against NetEnt redundancies

Pariplay boss comes home to Aspire Global

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Finance

Malta General Workers Union rails against NetEnt redundancies

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, iSoftBet, Inspired and more

Evolution begins NetEnt integration and reorganisation

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Blueprint, Yggdrasil, Booongo and more

Buzz Bingo partners NetEnt to expand casino offering

NetEnt applies to delist from Nasdaq Stockholm

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games