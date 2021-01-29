GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

This week’s games integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Design Works Gaming, Zitro Interactive, Spearhead Studios, iSoftBet, BetGames.TV, Evoplay Entertainment and Fazi Interactive.

Pragmatic Play / Buzz Bingo

Pragmatic Play has expanded its reach in the United Kingdom after taking its slots portfolio live with Buzz Bingo, including recent hits Big Bass Bonanza and John Hunter and the Mayan Gods.

"Buzz Bingo is a well-known brand throughout the UK market and we’re very pleased to partner with them," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. "Our slot offering continues to grow in popularity as we add more diverse content, and we’re excited to grow this relationship."

Buzz Bingo digital operations director Dave Evans said: "We strive to have the very best games content for our customers at buzzbingo.com, so we are delighted to have signed this agreement with Pragmatic. I have always loved their games and I’m sure our players will too."

Pragmatic Play / StarVegas.it

Pragmatic Play has also deployed its slot portfolio on Greentube’s Italian-facing B2C brand StarVegas.it.

The integration includes access to Pragmatic Play games such as Wolf Gold, Sweet Bonanza and the supplier’s first Megaways title, Great Rhino Megaways.

“We’re delighted to partner with Greentube’s Italian operator brand, StarVegas,” said Barzely. “Growing in regulated markets has long been a priority for us and we’re very pleased to be launching our slots with such a renowned and popular operator.”

StarVegas.it managing director Adam Warren said: “Pragmatic Play has a diverse and exciting slot offering and we’re thrilled to add it to our growing collection of products. Finding innovative content is vital to maintain growth in our industry and we couldn’t be happier with what Pragmatic Play is bringing to our casino.”

Oryx Gaming / Synot Group

Oryx Gaming has entered the Czech and Slovakian markets through a partnership with Synot Group subsidiaries Synot Interactive and Easit.

Oryx’s RGS content has already been added to Synot Interactive's platform and made available to partners including leading Czech operator Synot Tip, MaxBet in Serbia and Joker in Latvia.

Tipos, Slovakia’s national lottery operator, will soon have access to selected games from Oryx’s RGS partners through Easit's gaming platform.

"As we enter the new year we continue to focus on expanding into new regulated markets and to grow the reach of our products," said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. "The Czech online market has seen some impressive growth since it opened up for licensing and we are excited about the opportunity that lies ahead after partnering with Easit and Synot Interactive in a deal that will also see us reach leading operators in Slovakia as well as other regions."

Easit head of sales Jiri Klusacek commented: "We are looking forward to our cooperation and we are very excited about the games that Oryx provides.

"By adding the Oryx content to our omni-channel platform we are extending our possibilities and we are able to offer great gaming content to our operators in seven different markets."

Yggdrasil / CasinoWin deal

Yggdrasil is set to enter Hungary for the first time through a new distribution deal with land-based operator CasinoWin, one of 11 operators authorised to offer online casino games in the country.

“We are focused on further expanding our reach in regulated markets this year and providing our thrilling content to even more players,” said Yggdrasil chief of global market operations Björn Krantz. “Entering Hungary is a great achievement for Yggdrasil and CasinoWin is a well-known and respected brand in the market, making them a perfect partner. We are excited to introduce our content to its growing player base.”

CasinoWin managing director Zsolt Kruppa said: “Yggdrasil’s content is known for its high quality and exciting game play and the slots portfolio is extremely diverse, offering something for all player types.

“We are thrilled to be the first operator in the country to offer their titles and we are sure the content will be a hit with our customers.”

1X2 Network / Loto-Québec

1X2 Network has agreed a deal to roll out its games in Canada for the first time through a partnership with provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec.

The deal will give Loto-Québec players access to instant win, slot and table games from 1X2 Network’s 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries, including games such as Rainbow Wilds, Blood Queen, and recent releases Battle Maidens and 1Million Megaways BC.

“We are delighted to be entering Canada with Loto-Québec, one of the most prestigious operators in the market,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “Our games deliver a thrilling player experience and have proved to be popular with players around the world and we believe they will be a big hit with Loto-Québec’s discerning customers.

“Not only will players be able to access our suite of existing instant wins, slots and table games, but they will also be among the first to receive the latest games to leave our production line.”

Design Works Gaming / William Hill

Design Works Gaming (DWG) has entered into a deal to provide its games to William Hill, including titles such as Tiger Palace, LuckyTap and Test Your Strength.

The integration via SG Digital’s OpenGaming platform will also see DWG provide bespoke online scratch games to William Hill, including Ahmun Ra and Book of Giza Gold.

“As we continue to expand our European footprint, we are thrilled to be working with William Hill in the UK,” said Design Works Gaming CEO Troy Zurawski. “This partnership is another important step for Design Works Gaming, with more content on the way.

“We have found that UK players have taken very quickly to our games, particularly our classic-Vegas ‘stepper’ slots and online scratchcards. These titles are the result of years of work and it is a real honour to be able to present them to William Hill players for the first time.”

PearFiction Studios / Microgaming

PearFiction Studios has entered into an exclusive deal to provide its content to Microgaming.

The partnership kicks off with the launch of mobster-themed slot Chicago Gold, which will be followed by PearFiction’s wild prehistoric adventure slot Blazing Mammoth.

“When an industry pioneer like Microgaming wants you on board, it’s a real recognition that the games you’re creating are good and that all your hard work is paying off,” said PearFiction Studios CEO Thierry Semoff.

Zitro Interactive / Oryx Gaming

Zitro Interactive has entered into a deal to integrate its content with Oryx Gaming’s aggregation platform.

“Accelerating the growth of our digital business is one of our main goals to further position Zitro as a leading global gaming provider,” said Zitro CEO Sebastián Salat. “We are immensely excited about this new collaboration with Oryx Gaming, which will broaden our reach and will significantly benefit all stakeholders while giving more players access to our high-quality games that provide a fun and exciting experience.”

Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij said: “Oryx Hub offers one of the most extensive portfolios of online gaming games on the market and we are always looking for fresh new content to add.

“With Zitro, we have found an excellent game supplier, with outstanding performance in both online and land-based markets. Zitro’s cutting-edge technology combined with the great team of people in the business creates the perfect environment for a successful alliance.”

Spearhead Studios / Rivalo

Spearhead Studios has expanded its presence in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market through a new deal with operator Rivalo.

The rollout via EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform includes titles such as Book of Souls, Book of the Kings, Fruits & 777's, Lara Jones is Cleopatra, and Royal Crown.

“It is a pleasure to work with Rivalo and we are happy to go live on their platform with all of our games,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Rivalo is a fast-growing operator and this partnership will help both parties expand their business on the Colombian market.

“We’ve also started building video bingo games which is a game type favoured by players in Colombia and other promising LatAm markets. In 2021, our focus will be to expand even more in this market and strike valuable partnerships with operators active on those markets.”

Rivalo country manager for Colombia, Alvaro Mosquera, said: “As the premium operator on the Colombian market, we are committed to pursuing our pioneering trend of adopting fresh technology and delivering exclusive content. Spearhead games will not only be accessible to our current customers, but they will also be showcased to more than 8 million Rappi users via our mobile casino integration within RappiApuestas, Rappi’s own betting app.”

iSoftBet / SignorBet

iSoftBet has signed a deal to integrate its best performing proprietary and licensed slot content with Italian operator SignorBet, including titles such as Gold Digger and Aztec Gold Megaways.

“Italy is a key regulated market for us so we’re thrilled to be able to expand our presence with SignorBet that will offer its players our best-in-class content,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert.

SignorBet.it head of casino Cristiano Azzolini said: “iSoftBet is well known throughout the industry as one of the most innovative and engaging content and platform suppliers, so we’re delighted to bring their games to our customers who will be able to play some of the most exciting content on offer in 2021.”

BetGames.TV / Superbets

BetGames.TV has agreed a content supply deal with Dominican Republic-based operator Superbets.

“We have ambitious expansion plans at BetGames.TV, not only in terms of strengthening our presence in the Dominican Republic, but just like Superbets, with the goal to grow throughout the wider LatAm region,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales.

“This deal is a great fit for both parties, not only because of our leading positions in our respective fields, but due to the alignment of our growth plans – and we look forward to scaling together across one of the world’s most exciting regions.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Mozzartbet

Evoplay Entertainment has launched its slot portfolio in Croatia for the first time through an integration with operator Mozzartbet, including games such as Hot Triple Sevens and Elven Princesses.

“Mozzartbet’s impressive market reach helped us continue to attract new audiences over the course of 2020, so we are thrilled to be entering the key market of Croatia alongside such an esteemed partner,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi.

“We are confident that the immersive hits Hot Triple Sevens and Elven Princesses will perform strongly in the territory, helping to grow our expanding Balkan fanbase even further - as well as bringing the next generation of gaming to more players than ever before.”

Fazi Interactive / Pronet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with the addition of new content from Fazi Interactive, including titles such as Book of Spells Deluxe, Crystal Hot 40 Deluxe and Jazzy Fruits.

“The strength of our online casino platform is in large part dependent on the quality of our portfolio and signing a deal with Fazi Interactive is a major boost for us,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst.

“Their innovative approach to virtual roulette and slots makes them an ideal partner as we continue to serve operators with a wide variety of premium content.”

AvatarUX / Hub88 / Azure Tech

AvatarUX has signed two new distribution deals in Asia with platform providers Hub88 and Azure Tech.

A partner studio of Yggdrasil’s YG Masters program, AvatarUX is set to

release five new games this year featuring its PopWins mechanic.

"2020 saw several highlights for us with the launches of our successful PopWins titles, including huge hit CherryPop, and our biggest ever win when we released BountyPop, with one lucky player winning SEK1.7m," said AvatarUX managing director Marcus Honney.

"It has given us a fantastic foundation to build on as we look to reach new heights and we have already started 2021 with two great distribution agreements that will see us expand our reach towards Asian operators. It is a thrilling time for AvatarUX with a significant amount of work in the pipeline and we are very excited for the year ahead."

Hub88.io director Vladimir Negine said: "We are always on the search for innovative and original casino content and AvatarUX absolutely delivers on that front. We expect these titles to resonate particularly well with players at Hub88's operators across Asia as both the design and unique game mechanics are extremely well suited to the region. We see AvatarUX as an important partner for Hub88 going forward."