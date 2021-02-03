This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms launches Slingo Portfolio in Italy

3rd February 2021 8:37 am GMT
London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has entered Italy’s regulated iGaming market for the first time through an integration with SG Digital's Opening Gaming System (OGS) platform.

Following regulatory approval, Gaming Realms' Slingo Portfolio has gone live in the Italian market with operators Goldbet and Sisal Group, and will also go live with Lottomatica later this month.

“We are extremely excited to be announcing our entry into Italy, a new market and key milestone for Gaming Realms,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “Goldbet, Sisal Group and Lottomatica are all tier one Italian gaming operators and have been innovating the world of gaming internationally for many years. We are delighted to be making this first step into the Italian market with them as our partners.

“The company has complied with all the necessary guidelines and regulations in order to enter this new, regulated market and we now look forward to bringing our unique Slingo content to a new audience and exploring further distribution opportunities in Italy, as we remain focused on increasing our international presence.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 5.52 per cent higher at 34.40 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

