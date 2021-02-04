This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay goes live in the US with PlaySugarHouse.com launch

4th February 2021 9:44 am GMT
Red Tiger

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has launched its online casino games in the United States for the first time with Rush Street Interactive’s PlaySugarHouse.com.

The rollout marks the latest milestone in Aspire Global’s expansion strategy and the debut launch of its online slot games in New Jersey's regulated iGaming market.

“We’re delighted to partner with RSI and further our expansion into regulated markets by going live in the United States market for the first time in Pariplay’s history,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “Their status as a proven online casino operator in both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets is a huge opportunity for our gaming catalogue to serve as an extension of RSI’s existing content.

“We look forward to building an enduring partnership with them and exploring how our games resonate with US players.”

RSI president Richard Schwartz commented: “Partnering with Pariplay is very exciting as PlaySugarHouse.com players will be the first in the US to play their games, and it reaffirms our commitment to provide our players with the most dynamic mobile playing experience possible.

“Given that Pariplay’s high-quality games are already hugely successful in the European market, we anticipate that our New Jersey players will also love them.”

Pariplay secured licence approval in New Jersey last year, and was recently granted approval to launch its games in West Virginia.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) gained 5.19 per cent to SEK48.60 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning following the announcement, hitting a new 52-week high of SEK48.90 per share.

