Relax Gaming launches latest slot Multiplier Odyssey

4th February 2021 9:49 am GMT
Red Tiger

Relax Gaming is inviting players to step onto an intergalactic battlefield in its latest slot release Multiplier Odyssey.

The 5x3 game sees coins land across the game screen, displaying multiplier values that are added up and applied to a win each time a Coin Collector symbol appears.

A x3 variant of the Coin Collector triples the amount won from all the collected coins, while three bonus symbols blast the players into Free Spins, where seven spins are awarded, represented as lives in this cosmic battle.

Each winning spin applies a multiplier from the display above the reel area, while every losing spin reduces a life. Once all 10 multipliers are applied, the Super Multiplier is unlocked, where the reels keep spinning until a win is scored.

“Multiplier Odyssey takes players on an action-packed journey in pursuit of celestial wins,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “With immersive space-combat-themed design, explosive features and an achievable maximum win of 50,000x, we believe this game will be a hit amongst players and help to differentiate our clients’ lobbies.”

