Reflex Gaming to develop new slots with Yggdrasil’s Gigablox mechanic

UK-based games developer Reflex Gaming has signed an agreement to incorporate Yggdrasil’s Gigablox mechanic in its future game releases.

The Gigablox mechanic has already featured in several games and enables dynamic reels to spawn gigantic blocks up to 6x6 stacked.

“By offering our proven mechanics to our YG Masters partners they can launch new games knowing they will appeal to global players,” said Yggdrasil head of partner programs Stuart McCarthy. “YG Masters help our partners rapidly develop content for distribution to our vast operator network, while within our framework offering, studios can elevate their portfolios even further.

“Our partnership with Reflex Gaming is going from strength-to-strength, and we are excited to see the upcoming titles they will deliver with the Gigablox mechanic to further fuel their success.”

Reflex Gaming joined Yggdrasil’s YG Masters programme in June last year, with the studio’s first game, Moley Moolah, released last November.

“Through the YG Masters program we have been able to streamline the development process, allowing us to focus on the game design and enabling us to launch exciting titles to a new audience,” said Reflex Gaming chief product officer Mat Ingram.

“We have a full game launch schedule for 2021, with some epic releases coming. We are really impressed with what Yggdrasil have done on their games using these mechanics. Our game design team already have ideas on how to deploy these clever slot mechanics on our own upcoming games.”