GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

This week’s games integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features a host of suppliers including the likes of Slotmill, Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more.

Slotmill / Relax Gaming

Slotmill has signed an agreement to integrate its content with Relax Gaming’s aggregation platform.

“Relax is one of the most renowned game aggregators serving over 350 online casino brands and I am proud that they have selected Slotmill as a P2P partner,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman. “The agreement is well timed as we accelerate our development of new games.”

Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon commented: “Slotmill´s pedigree with top talent from the industry giants shows in their games which are a delight to play.

“I am really impressed by their portfolio of engaging and well-balanced games which I think will be well received by the player-communities of our operators.”

Stakelogic / Singular

Stakelogic has increased its games distribution network through a new deal with platform provider Singular.

“We are proud of the incredible distribution network we have built over the past few years and the addition of Singular means we can make our games available to more operators and players than ever before,” said Stakelogic sales director Olga Bajela. “Singular provides a cutting-edge platform and service offering to online casino and sportsbook operators and we are delighted to see them line up alongside some of the most esteemed and successful game providers in the market.”

Singular chief commercial officer Robert Dowling said: “We have built our reputation on our state-of-the-art technology but also on the incredible game portfolio we offer to our casino and sportsbook partners, which features some of the biggest developers in the industry.

“Stakelogic is blazing a trail right now with its classic slots and modern video slots, and it was a must have addition to our portfolio. We believe the developer will be a big hit with our operators and their players and look forward to a long and successful partnership together.”

Pragmatic Play / Superbets

Pragmatic Play has launched its slot portfolio with Dominican operator Superbets.

Superbets customers gain access to Pragmatic Play’s latest hits, including Voodoo Magic and Madame Destiny Megaways, as well as the top performing John Hunter series.

This will be followed by the roll out of Pragmatic’s Live Casino and Virtual Sports products in the near future.

“Superbets is an important operator in Dominican Republic, and we’re delighted to see our slot portfolio available for its customers,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of LatAm Victor Arias. “Our presence in LatAm continues to grow and we can’t wait to roll out the rest of our products with Superbets.

Superbets operations manager Felix Arburola said: “After a straightforward integration process, Pragmatic Play’s slot offering is now live on our online casino and we couldn’t be happier. Adding innovative products for our players is vital and we’re eager to add the rest of Pragmatic Play’s verticals to our line-up in the near future.”

1X2 Network / Sun Gaming

1X2 Network has secured a deal to provide games from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries to Sun Gaming’s UK-facing brands SunBingo.co.uk, thesunvegas.co.uk and fabulousbingo.co.uk.

The integration with Playtech’s POP platform provides players with access to slots such as Pirate Kingdom Megaways, Battle Maidens, Megaways Jack and 1 Million Megaways BC, as well as player favourites including Rainbow Wilds and Blood Queen.

The deal also includes the launch of a branded Megaways slot based on the tabloid newspaper brand.

“Sun Bingo, Fabulousbingo and Sunvegas are hugely popular brands among UK players and we are delighted to see our full suite of games line up alongside those from other big-name developers in the operator’s impressive portfolio,” said 1X2 Network head of account management Rory Kimber. “That the agreement also includes a Branded Megaways slot, further proof that this concept is a big hit with operators, allowing them to engage players with a unique Megaways game that captures their brand identity and value.”

Sun Gaming casino manager Claire Turnbull said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with 1X2 Network and are excited to offer Sun Gaming customers the provider’s cutting-edge content so that we can continue to deliver a superior experience to our players.

“This is a great start to 2021 and we look forward to working closely with the 1X2 Network team over the coming months as we continue to add new titles from 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio.”

Evoplay Entertainment / EveryMatrix

Evoplay Entertainment is integrating its content with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform, including titles such as Temple of Dead, Book of Keno and Treasure Mania.

“EveryMatrix is an established industry-leader that needs no introduction, so we are thrilled to sign with the company in a deal that’s testament to our forward-thinking approach,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Armed with a high-tech product offering of unrivalled quality, we look forward to signing additional tier one agreements in the period to come.”

EveryMatrix chief operating officer for CasinoEngine Amund Stensland commented: “Evoplay Entertainment’s unique game collection has proved hugely popular with a wide variety of demographics, performing particularly strongly with the emerging generation of player. The diversity of its superior product suite is especially appealing and we look forward to working with our new CasinoEngine partner.”

Oryx Gaming / MerkurXtip

Oryx Gaming has expanded its presence in Serbia through a new partnership with Gauselmann-owned MerkurXtip, giving the operator access to over 10,000 titles from the Oryx Hub platform.

“Taking our products live with yet another operator partner in Serbia is a great testament to the success and popularity of our content in the country,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. “We are going from strength to strength in the market and through this deal with MerkurXtip we will further bolster our existence in Serbia and extend the reach of our premium products.”

MerkurXtip head of IT, Nenad Aleksic, said: “By partnering with Oryx we are now able to offer our customers a substantial library of top-notch gaming content via a single integration. Oryx’s gaming content has gained a strong following in Serbia and beyond and we are thrilled to have added it to our online casino and enhance our offering.”

Push Gaming / SkillOnNet

Push Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its games with SkillOnNet’s platform.

“We go to great lengths to offer our operator partners the widest selection of quality online casino content and in that regard Push Gaming is an excellent addition to our already impressive portfolio,” said SkillOnNet’s Michael Golembo.

“They are responsible for some of the most successful online slot games over the past 12 months, including smash hits such as Razor Shark and Joker Troupe, and we believe they will prove to be incredibly popular with players across our network of casino brands.”

iSoftBet / Avento

iSoftBet has signed an agreement to launch its slot portfolio with Avento’s operator brands, including titles such as Vegas High Roller, Gold Digger, Aztec Gold Megaways, and newest release Queen of Wonderland Megaways.

“Growing our presence in regulated markets remains a focal point of our commercial strategy and we’re delighted to agree a deal with Avento,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “With our increasing presence in numerous key regulated jurisdictions around the world, it gives more players than ever before the opportunity to play our compelling content.”

Hacksaw Gaming / GrooveGaming

GrooveGaming has expanded its aggregation platform with the addition of new content from Hacksaw Gaming, including titles such as Chaos Crew, Cash Compass, Stick' Em and latest release Cubes

“GrooveGaming's cluster of operators will be a good fit for our on-the-go games as well as the slots portfolio, which is very popular with commuters and Generation-Y,” said Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes. “Today the mobile is inseparable from the individual and it's shaping a new kind of game development by Hacksaw Gaming that will only continue to grow.”

Playson / GrandCasino Belarus

Playson has agreed a new content deal with leading Belarussian iGaming operator GrandCasino Belarus.

“We’ve continued to go from strength to strength in Europe and beyond this year, and partnerships with exciting operators such as GrandCasino Belarus have been key to that success,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “With a plethora of advanced engagement tools, and a hugely entertaining set of games alongside, we feel confident that our offering will be warmly received by our new partner and its players.”

Kalamba Games / Blox

Kalamba Games has entered Italy’s regulated iGaming market for the first time through an integration with platform provider Blox.

“Blox is quickly making its mark in the Italian market and is the ideal partner for us as we look to establish ourselves in the territory and offer operators the great content that we’re renowned for,” said Kalamba Games head of sales and account management Tamas Kusztos. “The Blox team has been really great to work with and we’re pleased to be continuing to make positive steps despite current global difficulties.”

Blox chief commercial officer Karl Grech said: “Kalamba’s great portfolio of games has proven to be really popular across a wide variety of demographics and markets and we are thrilled to be the first in the country to offer their content.”

Endorphina / Pronet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with the addition of new slots from Endorphina, including titles such as Chance Machine and the Lucky Streak series of games.

“Endorphina has built up a very comprehensive range of slots that are popular with players, particularly in Eastern Europe,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “Making their games available on our platform give us another string to our bow and offers operators the security of knowing they can share with players the best products the industry has available.”

Crazy Billions / LottoGo

Crazy Billions has launched a range of online scratchcard games with lottery betting operator LottoGo.

“Our portfolio of products continue to go from strength to strength and we’re delighted to include our games live with LottoGo,” said Crazy Billions director Ashley Sandyford-Sykes. “Customer and portfolio driven engagements are central to our role, enabling our partners to gain long term value from their whole portfolio.”

Annexio head of gaming Eddie Barrett added: “With an existing scratch card business, we’re excited to be working with Crazy Billions to develop and optimise our offering. We are sure our players will love the new experience and take advantage of the great new titles.”