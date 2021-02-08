Gaming Innovation Group to power Playstar launch in New Jersey

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced a long-term deal to provide its iGaming platform to PlayStar Casino in the United States.

PlayStar expects to launch in New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market before the end of the year in partnership with Oceans Casino Resort.

“Gaming Innovation Group has earned a reputation for being a very formidable and trusted technology partner in Europe, so when we were assessing platforms for our market entry into New Jersey, we were very confident in selecting GiG as our platform partner,” said PlayStar Casino co-founder and executive vice president Adam Noble.

“We are really excited to have them support our launch into New Jersey and also our future expansion into regulated states across the USA. PlayStar Casino is setting out to offer an online casino experience with a difference that will stand out from the current offerings in the market. Our player experience focus, centred on a unique product offering, engaging frontend concept and personalisation will result in an immersive and entertaining experience for the player. We have big plans for New Jersey and other US states, and look forward to making our debut in the Garden State later this year.”

GiG chief executive Richard Brown commented: “It is very exciting to be part of Playstar’s inspiring and innovative plans for the expanding US digital gambling market. Playstar has an extremely strong product vision backed by a very experienced industry team.

“This agreement further demonstrates and drives our ambition to be the platform partner of choice for operators in regulated markets. GiG is extremely proud to be supporting Playstar as they establish themselves as a strong and innovative iGaming brand in the US and we are confident that it will be a successful partnership.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) climbed 10 per cent in Stockholm Monday morning to NOK15.40 per share, less than 3 per cent off their 52-week high of NOK15.80 per share set on Friday February 5.