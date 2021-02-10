Karamba enters Pay N Play market with Griffon Casino launch

Aspire Global’s B2C division Karamba has launched its first Pay N Play offering under the Griffon Casino brand.

The adventure-based mobile casino has initially launched in Finland and is expected to be rolled out across the Nordic region later this year.

“Launching Griffon Casino marks a big step forward for Karamba as we enter the Pay N Play market,” said Karamba vice president Joel Momigliano. “We have built the product with player needs paramount - bringing together the best games, on the best platform, with the best processes, giving customers a quick and easy experience that we know they so badly want.

“We have big plans for the future to expand our Pay N Play offering far more widely and see it as a key part of our product range long-term.”

Integrated with payments provider Trustly, Griffon has gone live with more than 700 games from suppliers including Pariplay, Play’n Go, iSoftBet, Blueprint, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Evolution and Microgaming.

“We thought a lot about what would be the best entry into the Pay N Play market and came up with a unique all mobile product, combining a slick registration model with an adventure brand,” said Karamba head of brand Neal Kydd.

“By embedding our retention effort, we strove to create higher value for the player. What makes Griffon really special is ensuring that players get to feast on the games as easily as possible and are not let down by a poor registration or cash-out experience. We believe the new Pay N Play at Griffon offers the best in casino entertainment and is what the future of online gaming could look like.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.17 per cent lower at SEK57.10 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, having set a new 52-week high of SEK58.00 per share on February 8.