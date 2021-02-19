888 partners Playtech for Live Casino and RNG games

Online gaming operator 888 is expanding its casino offering through a new partnership with Playtech.

888 will expand its range of casino games with the addition of Playtech’s random number generator games, as well as the supplier’s live casino offering.

This will include a bespoke 888 branded studio in Playtech’s state-of-the-art Live Casino in Riga, Latvia, featuring a range of leading live casino games and exclusive content such as Live Slots, Spin a Win and the newly launched Adventures Beyond Wonderland.

“At 888, we are constantly looking for partnerships that strengthen our product offering and I believe Playtech’s Live Casino and RNG content will do exactly that,” said Guy Cohen, SVP, Head of B2C at 888. “The new games will expand upon our existing suite of games to provide new, exciting, and engaging gaming experiences within a safe and secure environment. I look forward to welcoming Playtech’s content onto 888casino and growing our partnership together.”

Edo Haitin, CEO of Live Casino at Playtech, commented: “888’s significant investment in, and commitment to, the Live Casino vertical demonstrates just how important an entertainment-led experience is becoming for the modern player. Our partnership comes at a time when we are launching more new games and variants than ever. We’re delighted to be working with a market leader like 888 to deliver an exciting, innovative Live and RNG offering for their players.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) closed 2.83 per cent higher following the announcement at 309.00 pence per share in London Thursday, while shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) closed 1.76 per cent higher at 475.30 pence per share.