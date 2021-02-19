GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Skywind Group, Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, BF Games, Real Dealer Studios, Spearhead Studios, Nolimit City, Booongo, Salsa Technology, MrSlotty, OneTouch and Evoplay Entertainment.

Skywind Group / ProgressPlay

Skywind Group has entered into a new agreement to integrate its games with ProgressPlay’s platform, including slots such as Super Lion, Joker's Luck, Combat Masters and Big Buffalo, as well as branded games The Last Kingdom, Bloodsports, Rambo and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

“We are delighted to partner with ProgressPlay, a well-known platform in the iGaming industry, and we are sure our partnership will be very fruitful,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz.

ProgressPlay CEO Itai Loewenstein added: “We are thrilled about partnering up with Skywind Group. It allows us, with a single integration, access to a huge portfolio of popular RNG Slots games, Live Casino table games, and Player Engagement tools.”

Pragmatic Play / Yesplay

Pragmatic Play has partnered CDP Gaming Technologies to take multiple verticals live in South Africa, initially with operator Yesplay.

The distribution agreement will allow CDP to resell Pragmatic Play products in South Africa, with the supplier set to make its market debut by initially providing its live casino throughout the country, with slots and virtual sports to follow in the near future.

“We are thrilled to partner with CDP Gaming Technologies, a leading licensed betting platform provider in South Africa, to be a distributor of our products in the country,” said Pragmatic Play’s African business development manager Solomon Godwin.

“Through this partnership, South African gaming enthusiasts will have access to all of Pragmatic Play’s award winning and innovative live dealer games and we are excited to make our debut in the market.”

CDP Gaming Technologies director and co-owner Tebogo Makamo said: “Pragmatic Play is the latest provider to enter the South African market in partnership with CDP Gaming Technologies and we are extremely happy to be the first operator to offer their content to South African players.

“CDP and Pragmatic Play will strive to bring great innovative and award-winning games to the thriving gambling industry in South Africa.”

Pragmatic Play / BetPlay

Pragmatic Play has also this week expanded its presence in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market through a new deal with Corredor Empresarial’s BetPlay.

The agreement will see the Colombian operator take Pragmatic Play’s entire suite of slots including Wolf Gold, recent hit The Hand of Midas , and the popular John Hunter series of games.

“Despite the relative youth of the market in Colombia, it’s rapidly evolving and commands a key place in our strategy for the region,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin America Victor Arias. “As such, signing a deal with a major player like Betplay is fantastic news for us. We’re looking forward to seeing it roll out.

Corredor Empresarial manager German Segura said: “Pragmatic Play’s reputation in the global market is up there with the best and partnering with companies like them is essential for us. Colombian players look for the highest quality in their games as much as anyone else does and that’s exactly what they’ll be getting from this partnership with Pragmatic Play.”

Spearhead Studios / Pariplay

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has signed a new distribution deal with Pariplay which includes titles such as Book of Souls, Book of the Princess, Fruits & 777’s, Lara Jones is Cleopatra and Royal Crown.

“No doubt that Pariplay is one of the most influential companies within the gaming aggregation space, with many operators integrated over the years and also a powerful platform for content delivery,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Spearhead Studios is thrilled to win over this agreement with them and we’re looking forward to seeing our games perform with their clients across Europe.”

Stakelogic / Interwetten

Stakelogic has launched its full suite of slot games with Interwetten via Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet platform.

The rollout includes titles such as Book of Cleopatra and Book of Adventure, as well as the supplier’s most recent releases Super Joker Megaways, Voodoo Reels Unlimited Free Spins and Mayan Rush.

“Interwetten is an absolute titan of the industry and we are delighted to see our full suite of classic slots and video slots added to its already impressive content offering,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Our games have taken the market by storm by providing players with a thrilling yet entertaining experience with plenty of big win potential with each spin.

“We expect our slots to be just as popular with players at Interwetten and look forward to a long and successful partnership with the operator.”

Interwetten casino manager Younes Amiri said: “Stakelogic is one of the hottest developers in the market right now so it was important for us to get its full suite of slots added to our portfolio without delay.

“Relax did a fantastic job of facilitating the integration and we look forward to seeing our players spin the reels and land some impressive wins now that Stakelogic’s games are available at our online sportsbook and casino.”

BF Games / BetVictor

BF Games has launched a selection of its most popular slots with BetVictor, including titles such as Book of Gods, Royal Crown and Stunning Hot, with more games to go live in the near future.

“BetVictor is an operator that needs no introduction and we are thrilled that our content is now live with their significant player base across their jurisdictions,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

“We continue to work hard to develop titles that appeal to a wide demographic and have an exciting roadmap for 2021 which will see us take our content to new heights.”

Real Dealer Studios / SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has expanded its content aggregation platform with the addition of new live dealer games from Real Dealer Studios, including the supplier’s flagship Real Roulette series, Real Baccarat and its upcoming Fortune Finder money wheel series of titles.

“This is a significant partnership for Real Dealer Studios and allows us to distribute our content to more operators and in more markets than ever before via SoftSwiss’ strong and reliable platform,” said Real Dealer Studios sales manager Jose Micallef. “Our games offer a unique player experience and have proved to be hugely popular in markets all over the world. By partnering with SoftSwiss, we can ensure that even more players can enjoy the hugely entertaining experience our content provides.”

SoftSwiss partner managers team lead Nikita Keino said: “Real Dealer is responsible for some of the most authentic and entertaining casino content in the market and we are excited to be able to offer it to our clients.”

Real Dealer Studios / Videoslots

Real Dealer Studios has also integrated its games with Videoslots.

“We are thrilled to welcome Videoslots to the Real Dealer family and for their players to be able to enjoy the engaging and immersive experience our games offer,” said Real Dealer Studios sales manager Christoffer Melldén.

“Real Dealer allows operators to give their players a truly authentic experience with the convenience of online play. Our games work particularly well on mobile, as they do not suffer from any lag or interruptions. We believe they will be a big hit with Videoslots players.”

Spearhead Studios / Videoslots

Spearhead Studios has also agreed a deal to provide its games to Videoslots, including games such as Book of Souls, Fruits & 777’s, Lara Jones is Cleopatra and Royal Crown.

“Videoslots is a big name in the online casino industry and we're thrilled to make our games available on their platform,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Signing this partnership with them is a sweet win and we're looking forward to developing the partnership in the upcoming years.

“Spearhead is committed to building local games for local markets and we hope Videoslots' players will enjoy our wide range of slots, tailored made to answer their demands on many European markets.”

Nolimit City / Videoslots

In a further boost to Videoslots' offering, Nolimit City has launched its games with the operator in Denmark, including titles such as Deadwood, Punk Rocker, Tombstone and new instant games such as San Quentin xWays and East Coast vs West Coast.

“Videoslots and Nolimit City have enjoyed a strong partnership for over two years now,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “It’s a partnership that we’ve been very happy with so far and it’s exciting to see us both entering a new jurisdiction together, which for us also means a stronger foothold in the Danish market, which we value deeply.”

Videoslots’ William Ahlberg said: “Videoslots and Nolimit City has had a stellar partnership for almost two years now. We’re both happy and thrilled to enter the Danish market with our partner and will hopefully get to cut the ribbon on more markets together ahead.”

Booongo / Dotworkers

Booongo has expanded its presence in Latin America through an integration with platform provider Dotworkers.

“We’re always looking to grow our reach in Latin America with the right partners and Dotworkers are an innovative igaming solutions provider with a similar mindset to us,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “Partnering with them will give us more opportunities than ever before in LatAm and we’re very happy to confirm this deal.”

Salsa Technology / MrSlotty

Salsa Technology and MrSlotty have entered into a reciprocal content distribution deal.

Salsa will expand its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) with MrSlotty titles, while MrSlotty will integrate Salsa's portfolio of casino content onto its GameHub aggregating platform, including games such as Cuca’s Swamp Bingo, Jogo dos Bichos Praia and Salsa’s first slot Pile it Up.

“We’re always looking to diversify our GAP offering and MrSlotty’s entertaining content is an ideal fit for us,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “MrSlotty’s GameHub gives us a fantastic opportunity to increase exposure for our games.”

MrSlotty CEO Anatoliy Peev added: “We’re thrilled to add Salsa Technology’s strong portfolio of titles to our GameHub and welcome them to our stable of partners. Our games will be a great addition to Salsa’s GAP as we look to expand our reach across the global market.”

OneTouch / Sellatuparley

OneTouch has launched its games with Latin American-facing operator Sellatuparley, including titles such as Forgotten Pharaoh, MVP Hoops and Tiki Terror.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sellatuparley in a deal covering LatAm, a vital growth region for our industry," said OneTouch business development manager Unai Concha Olabarrieta. "Our offering has continued to strengthen in recent weeks with the rollout of premium titles such as Ganbaruto Battle, and we have no doubt that the Sellatuparley’s players will welcome our games enthusiastically."

Evoplay Entertainment / SlotCube

Evoplay Entertainment has launched its slots portfolio with social casino operator SlotCube, including games such as Pachin-Girl, Penalty Shoot-out and Book of Keno.

"SlotCube has established its credentials as one of the most exciting operators in the social casino space, so we are thrilled to have completed this comprehensive commercial deal," said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi.