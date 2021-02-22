Gaming Innovation Group takes Magic Jackpot online in Romania

Oslo-listed B2B provider Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has launched a new online casino in Romania for SuperBet’s Magic Jackpot brand.

The launch follows GiG’s recent licence approval in Romania and Superbet’s acquisition of a majority stake in Lucky 7, owner of the Magic Jackpot brand, which operates gaming machines across 940 SuperBet retail outlets in Romania and Poland.

“I am excited that we have gone to live in Romania with Magic Jackpot, a well-recognised local brand, with a retail footprint across the country,” said GiG chief commercial officer Ben Clemes. “GiG’s technical iGaming platform combined with the local experience of Superbet and operational expertise at Magic Jackpot will provide a market-leading experience to their players.

“It’s a proud moment for GiG to power the launch of a new brand while entering another regulated jurisdiction, which we have seen accelerate over the past few years and we look forward to developing our presence further throughout 2021.”

Magic Jackpot co-founder Magnus Petersson commented: “The Romanian project started back in June and was a completely new market for us, but with the help from Superbet and GiG we managed to pull it off in eight months.

“Considering it is a highly regulated market, eight months is a great achievement we all can be proud of. We’re fortunate to partner up with the largest sports betting and casino operator in Romania and among the top 30 in the world.”

GiG also announced last week the signing of a letter of intent to power a new online casino in Germany with an unnamed Schleswig-Holstein licensed operator.

“Our new partner has a team of proven, industry veterans driving its business, who currently operate several successful brands facing multiple markets,” said GiG CEO Richard Brown. “It’s fantastic that they have chosen our platform for their new, German facing casino brand.

“We are pleased to provide our GiG Core platform to them in advance of the German regulations, which complements our current offering to other noteworthy brands. We are very much looking forward to a long-term and successful relationship with our new partner.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) soared by 20.11 per cent to NOK22.70 per share in Oslo Monday following the announcement, just below the 52-week high of NOK22.95 per share set on Friday.