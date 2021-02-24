This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play launches new Mega Roulette live casino game

24th February 2021 10:35 am GMT
Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has expanded its live casino portfolio with the network-wide launch of Mega Roulette.

Mega Roulette takes an iconic product and fills it with slot-style multipliers, features and win chances. Up to five multipliers can be randomly applied to straight-up bets on every spin, with these multipliers having a value of anywhere between 50x and 500x.

The single-zero roulette also allows players to make Mega Bets, using familiar bets such as Mega Chances, Columns and Dozens to make it even easier to find these Mega Multipliers.

The network-wide rollout follows a brief period of exclusivity in Latin America with operators including Bplay, SellatuParley and BetConnections.

“We’re always trying to add innovative content to our games offering and we’re extremely proud to launch Mega Roulette,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Taking a classic title and reinventing aspects to make it bigger and better, the giant Mega Multipliers can increase any win by up to 500x, giving players a shot at huge wins of a single spin.

“We can’t wait to see how it is received by our operator partners around the globe.” 

