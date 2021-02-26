GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

This week’s game integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, Betixon, Skywind Group, Stakelogic, Leap Gaming and Leander Games, among others.

Relax Gaming / QTech Games

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to add its content to QTech Games’ Asia-facing platform, including games such as Temple Tumble, Snake Arena, and the Monkey Train series.

“We’re excited to have partnered up with Relax Gaming, whose distinct and diverse portfolio needs no introduction,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “The QTech Games platform is integrated with the best games from the planet’s top providers - and Relax’s unique content sits near the zenith of this mountain.

“In short, we look forward to seeing how these games perform across a patchwork quilt of territories. Especially in developing gaming spaces where demand for a localised product set is paramount in tackling the diverse backdrop of cultural trends and player preferences.”

Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola commented: “With a focus on rapid market growth for 2021, QTech’s ever-expanding reach makes it a strategic partner for us. With a reputation for delivering quality games to players in increasingly diverse markets, we look forward to seeing our games form part of its repertoire.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Relax Gaming

Tom Horn Gaming has become the latest studio to join Relax Gaming’s Powered By content aggregation platform, adding titles such as 243 Crystal Fruits, The Secret of Ba and Wild Sierra.

“This year our focus is to strengthen our position in existing jurisdictions and expand our reach in new high-value regulated markets, whilst ramping up the delivery of slots with new and exciting mechanics,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides.

“We pride ourselves on creating games that are unique and cater to players’ demands in local markets and we believe they will resonate with Relax Gaming’s customers. Teaming up with such a well-respected brand is a great opportunity for us and we look forward to taking our relationship to the next level.”

Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon added: “Our drive for market growth continues apace with this latest partnership. The new titles it will bring our operators are well-known for their quality and originality, adhering to our own high standards of content delivery and showing the appeal of the partnership programmes we have available.

“We’re looking forward to working with Tom Horn Gaming and bringing more high-value content to market.”

Pariplay / R. Franco Digital

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has expanded its presence in Spain’s regulated iGaming market through a new mutually beneficial integration with R. Franco Digital’s platform.

The agreement will see R. Franco add Pariplay’s content to its platform, including titles such as Dragons of The North Deluxe, Wolf Riches, King of The Trident Deluxe, Treasure Temple, and Rumble Rhino.

In return, R. Franco will join Pariplay’s Fusion platform, making its own games available to Pariplay’s operator partners.

“We are delighted to kick start our year with this deal with Pariplay and join their Fusion platform, which is well-known in the industry for providing its partners with a catalogue of tools to help grow their market reach,” said R. Franco sales director Mario Benito. “We are eager to take advantage of the benefits of both Pariplay’s unique and engaging game content and the platform and look forward to growing alongside them through 2021 and beyond.”

Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis said: “We are pleased to be starting the New Year right where we left off in 2020 by broadening our reach in the regulated market - and with an industry pioneer with as much longevity as R. Franco Group, no less.

“It’s exciting to see our game studio continue to increase its presence in a market that has as much momentum as Spain does, and we look forward to keeping the ball rolling with our growth throughout the year.”

Betixon / Pariplay

Pariplay has further expanded its Fusion aggregation platform with new content from Betixon, including titles such as Boots of Luck, Wild Wolf, Age of Halvar and upcoming release Fortune Breakers.

“Pariplay is one of the biggest game aggregators in the market, delivering content to hundreds of operators in jurisdictions all over the world,” said Betixon co-founder and chief technology officer Lior Cohen. “This makes adding our games to its platform a milestone moment for Betixon.

“As a new developer, distribution is a tough hurdle to clear but this agreement with Pariplay allows us to quickly grow our distribution in key global markets, allowing more operators and players to access our content than ever before. We have built significant momentum already, but this deal will give us the additional push we need to go from rising star to tier one online casino game developer.”

Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis said: “The reason so many operators have chosen Pariplay to provide content is because of the wide range of quality developers that we work with, and the addition of Betixon is testament to our position as a leading content aggregator.

“Betixon’s early releases have proved to be incredibly popular with players in markets around the world and we look forward to seeing its flagship Fortune Breakers series in game lobbies later this year. This is a great partnership for Pariplay, Betixon as well as our operators and their players.”

Skywind Group / Sisal

Skywind Group has expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market through a deal with Sisal, providing the operator with access to more than 350 games.

The partnership with Skywind will provide Sisal with a range of slot games, including branded titles such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Lothar Matthaus: Be a Winner, and El Principe.

“Sisal is a great home for our premium online casino games and player engagement tools,” said Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “We are increasing our footprint in the Italian market and we are happy to form this partnership and are sure it will strengthen further over time.”

Sisal gaming machines and online casino managing director Marco Bedendo commented: “I am very satisfied of the agreement we have signed with Skywind, a provider with strong international background that represents a further step in Sisal's continuous search to offer innovative and avant-garde content to our customer base.

“Skywind, thanks to its wide and constantly evolving library, guarantees a consistent support to the growth of our gaming offer thanks to high quality graphic content and unique features, and will be an important driver for the enrichment of Sisal gaming experience.”

Stakelogic / BlueOcean Gaming

Stakelogic has entered into a deal to integrate its content with BlueOcean Gaming’s GameHub content aggregator platform, including popular titles such as Book of Adventure and Book of Cleopatra, as well as Super Stake versions of each game.

“BlueOcean Gaming is the type of partner that gets us excited,” said Stakelogic sales director Olga Bajela. “It has an incredible network of operators and an amazing platform that will allow for the smooth integration of our games. Our selection of slots offer something for everyone, whether a player prefers classic slots or modern video slots packed full of bonus features with high volatility.”

BlueOcean Gaming CEO Dejan Jović said: “Stakelogic definitely makes a great addition to our portfolio of game providers and more importantly it brings an extensive portfolio of casino games which are attractive thanks to perfectioned graphics and vivid animations.

“More importantly, its games are fun to play because of the innovative features and mechanics used. Given the quality and innovation of Stakelogic content, we are positive that its games will be widely appreciated by our operators and a big hit among their players.”

Eyecon / Broadway Gaming

UK bingo operator Broadway Gaming has agreed a deal to roll out Eyecon’s titles across its five online bingo sites, including the flagship Fluffy Favourites game.

Broadway will also be deploying some of Eyecon’s most successful slots such as Shamans Dream, Temple of Iris and Clover Rollover 2.

“Eyecon games are beloved by the bingo community and we’re delighted to present them to our customers after responding to their feedback,” said Broadway Gaming CEO David Butler. “This continues to expand the choice of innovative games we offer to our loyal customers while still delivering the “best-in-class” service we are renowned for.

“Moving to Bede’s platform later in 2021 will give us the platform to drive further growth with partners like Eyecon, in a sustainable way, while simultaneously diversifying our content offering, with a limited number of third-party content providers.”

Eyecon commercial director Paul Gielbert said: “We are delighted that Eyecon games are now live on Broadway Gaming’s bingo and casino brands. Eyecon has been the leading slot provider to bingo sites for well over 15 years and are confident that our suite of games, including Fluffy Favourites, Shamans Dream, Clover Rollover 2 and other classics will be instantly recognisable and resonate with Broadway Gaming’s player base.”

Leap Gaming / BetFlag

Leap Gaming is rolling out of its 3D slots portfolio in Italy with BetFlag through Tuko’s distribution platform.

“We are very pleased to start offering Leap Gaming’s 3D slots content across our footprint in Italy,” said BetFlag business development manager Laviero Saganeiti. “Leap’s 3D slots are of the highest quality in terms of graphics, mechanics and UI which provides spotless user experience for mobile and desktop. We look forward to a long lasting and fruitful collaboration between the companies.”

Leap Gaming customer success manager Andreea Spiteri commented: “We are delighted to continue our strong entrance into the Italian market with the collaboration with BetFlag, one of the top brands in the country. This is yet another strong vote of faith in our growing slots portfolio and the distribution partnership with Tuko. We look forward to working closely with BetFlag, for many years to come.”

Leander Games / Rootz

Leander Games has agreed a deal to provide its games to Rootz’ Wheelz Casino through an integration with Relax Gaming, including titles such as Ave Caesar, Kraken and the soon to be released Diamond Blast Zone.

“We’re delighted with our partnership with Rootz, integrating content into their casinos will provide both our in-house games and third-party games access to a greater number of players, which matches our strategic ambitions of expanding our footprint,” said Leander CEO Steven Matsell. “We are very pleased to be working with a business as dynamic as Rootz.”

Spearhead Studios / Flow Gaming

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of 29 games to Flow Gaming’s aggregation platform, including latest release Blue Diamond Book.

“The team at Spearhead Studios is happy to make our games available to Flow Gaming’s clients,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Their platform makes the integration an easy job and we are looking forward to seeing our games up and running with their clients. Through this partnership, we’re happy to deliver our content to operators in the Asian market and expand our footprint.”

Flow Gaming chief operating officer Peter van Tuyl commented: “We welcome Spearhead Studios to our network of gaming partners and we’re eager to start building a fruitful business relationship.

“Flow Gaming gives access to the best content available in the industry and paired with our suite of data tracking and real-time reporting, our operators have access to all the assets to attract players and grow their businesses.”

KA Gaming / SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has expanded its games aggregation platform with new content from Asian supplier KAGaming.

“We’re excited to be broadening our portfolio even further with a gaming provider like KAGaming, one of the biggest game providers in Asia,” said SoftSwiss partner managers team lead Nikita Keino. “Their extensive variety of games offers one of the fastest load times in the industry, with nearly zero downtime. We’re looking forward to our fruitful partnership.”

KA Gaming manager of sales and marketing Eileen Shang said: “We look forward to a fruitful partnership with SoftSwiss. The extensive global reach of SoftSwiss allows KA Gaming’s extensive game library to reach and delight more players across the globe.”

1X2 Network / SkillOnNet

1X2 Network has launched games from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries with SkillonNet-powered brands such as PlayOJO, Turbonino, Slingo, Lord Ping and PlayToro.

The integration includes popular games Rainbow Wilds, Blood Queen, Battle Maidens Cleopatra and 1Million Megaways BC, as well as a series of Branded Megaways titles for some of SkillOnNet’s biggest online casino brands.

“We have built a reputation for offering our operator partners and their players the widest range of quality online slots and casino games, and this deal with 1X2 Network shows our continued commitment to providing this,” said SkillOnNet’s Michael Golembo. “1X2 Network is behind some of this year’s biggest hits and its innovative Branded Megaways formula has proved to be a game-changer for operators looking to create bespoke Megaways games. We are thrilled to be able to offer both to our partners and their players.”

1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid said: “This is a great partnership for 1X2 Network and for SkillOnNet. It means our games are now available to more operators and players than ever before, and for SkillOnNet it means more quality content for their partners.

“We are also delighted that a number of casino brands have opted to take our Branded Megaways games. They have proved to be incredibly popular with players and in some cases have been the most spun game of the year.”

Zitro Digital / Bplay.com.py

Zitro Digital has integrated its portfolio of games with Boldt Group’s Bplay.com.py site in Paraguay.

“It fills us with pride and satisfaction to see how our products triumph in the outstanding casinos of the Boldt Group,” said Alejandra Burato, Zitro commercial director for LatAm. “I want to thank the group for placing the same trust in our games for the online channel, as they have always given us for their land-based operations, and we look forward to the future with optimism to continue incorporating more Zitro games into the great offer of the Boldt group.”

Booongo / High 5 Casino

Booongo has rolled out its slots portfolio with High 5 Casino, including its growing collection of Hold and Win titles such as Sun of Egypt 2, 15 Dragon Pearls and latest hit 3 Coins.

“High 5 Casino continues to build an impressive reputation within the RMG casino environment and delivering our games to the operator was an important move for the company,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “This new partnership will allow even more players across Europe to experience our popular games, which continue to gain the attention of slot fans across the globe.”

High 5 Games CEO Anthony Singer added: “We’re focused on building our games library and delivering the kind of high-caliber content that players demand. Booongo’s portfolio, particularly its series of Hold and Win slots, will help enhance the overall High 5 Casino experience, and keep players engaged and entertained.”