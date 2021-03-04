Inspired expands distribution capabilities with Playtech deal

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has partnered Playtech to integrate a selection of its online casino games onto the Playtech Games Marketplace.

The partnership will enable Inspired to make more than 100 of its most popular games available to Playtech’s operator customers via the Playtech Open Platform, including titles such as Reel King Megaways, Centurion Megaways, Gold Cash Free Spins, Bonus Island and Vegas Cash Spins.

“Playtech is a leading technology company in the gaming industry,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne. “It offers Inspired an exciting opportunity to increase our distribution network and brand exposure among a very valuable audience, across new and existing strategic markets.

“With plans to deliver more of our top titles throughout this year and beyond, we look forward to building a long and prosperous relationship with Playtech.”

Playtech commercial manager Andrew Muir said: “Inspired’s growing portfolio of innovative online and mobile games content will undoubtedly strengthen our games offering. We have a growing list of customers across numerous markets whose content requirements differ significantly, from varying themes and graphics to mechanics and general gameplay.

“Inspired’s content covers multiple bases that will boost our customers’ games rosters across all our regulated markets. We’re thrilled to be adding Inspired to our flourishing list of distinguished content partners.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.55 per cent higher at 509.80 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed 4.4 per cent lower at 8.25 per share in New York Wednesday.